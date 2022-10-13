Julia Roberts And George Clooney Finally Address Why They Never Dated
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have some serious chemistry. That's a fact. We've seen it time and time again on the big screen, with the A-List pals starring alongside one another in a slew of movies over the years, including the "Oceans" movies, 2016's "Money Monster," plus the more recent addition to their resume's, "Ticket to Paradise." It's pretty clear to see just how well the two actually get on too, as their co-stars in the latter just couldn't stop gushing about their relationship after seeing it firsthand. "Their friendship is just an amazing thing to be around, their energy together is so joyful," Kaitlyn Dever told Radio Times, adding, "They love making each other laugh and everybody around them laugh. It was just a really special experience."
In fact, these two are so close that Mr. Amal Clooney ended up being Roberts' support system while they were filming "Ticket to Paradise" during the pandemic, as the latter was without her family while they had to quarantine for two weeks before seeing her. "I would come out in the early mornings and be like, 'Caa-caa,' and Julia would come out and be like, 'Caa-caa.' And then we'd bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids," he revealed to The New York Times.
But, one could ask, why is it Aunt Juju and not, potentially, mommy? Well, the two have the perfect answer for that.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney chose friendship over romance
It turns out something romantic could potentially have happened between George Clooney and Julia Roberts way back when, but it was always written in the stars for these two to just be nothing more than good friends. The two were asked if they ever had a pact never to cross that line during an October interview with "Access," to which Roberts admitted, "I don't think we had to!" Clooney then noted, "Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we were fast friends right away. So it was nothing, but it's been nothing but fun for us. So, I don't think that was ever really a thing." Fair enough!
That's probably why the kissing scenes in the movie were a little awkward for the George and Roberts to film, as the duo revealed a lot of the smooching had to go down while Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, and children, Alexander and Ella Clooney, were around. "It's like, 'Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.' It's like — 'Get 'em out, get 'em out!'" Roberts told "Today," as George added, jokingly imitating his children, "It's really bad. 'What are you doing, Papa? What is that?'" Awks.
But, as we know, these two are more than happy as friends and more than happy in their personal lives. Roberts has been happily married to Daniel Moder since 2002, while George married Amal in 2014.