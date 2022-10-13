Julia Roberts And George Clooney Finally Address Why They Never Dated

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have some serious chemistry. That's a fact. We've seen it time and time again on the big screen, with the A-List pals starring alongside one another in a slew of movies over the years, including the "Oceans" movies, 2016's "Money Monster," plus the more recent addition to their resume's, "Ticket to Paradise." It's pretty clear to see just how well the two actually get on too, as their co-stars in the latter just couldn't stop gushing about their relationship after seeing it firsthand. "Their friendship is just an amazing thing to be around, their energy together is so joyful," Kaitlyn Dever told Radio Times, adding, "They love making each other laugh and everybody around them laugh. It was just a really special experience."

In fact, these two are so close that Mr. Amal Clooney ended up being Roberts' support system while they were filming "Ticket to Paradise" during the pandemic, as the latter was without her family while they had to quarantine for two weeks before seeing her. "I would come out in the early mornings and be like, 'Caa-caa,' and Julia would come out and be like, 'Caa-caa.' And then we'd bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids," he revealed to The New York Times.

But, one could ask, why is it Aunt Juju and not, potentially, mommy? Well, the two have the perfect answer for that.