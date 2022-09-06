How Julia Roberts And George Clooney Really Feel About Having Another On-Camera Kiss

Julia Roberts and George Clooney's working relationship dates back over two decades. In the past, the A-listers teamed up for Hollywood blockbusters such as "Oceans Eleven," "Oceans Twelve," and "Money Monsters." Now, Roberts and Clooney have reunited for a new film called "Ticket To Paradise" that's due out in October." According to The New York Times (per Deadline), filming "Ticket To Paradise" with Clooney and his family helped Roberts cope during the pandemic. "The Clooney's saved me from complete loneliness and despair," shared the "Pretty Woman" star. " We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family. I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."

"Ticket To Paradise," according to IMDb, follows divorcees who mastermind a plan to keep their daughter from marrying young and making the "same mistake" they made when they were younger. During the official trailer, the former couple bicker and throw jabs at each other as they travel to Bali in the hopes of stopping their daughter's wedding. Despite the palpable tension, the exes' common goal puts them on the path to reconciliation.

While this isn't the first time that Roberts and Clooney have played romantic partners, former or otherwise, this go-around has the actors sharing behind the scenes tidbits about what goes into filming their romantic scenes.