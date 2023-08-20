Did Lyle Lovett Get Married Again After His Split From Julia Roberts?

Julia Roberts has only had two true loves in her life, and no, they haven't been Richard Gere or Dermot Mulroney, although many rom-com lovers would probably adore that. In reality, the "Pretty Woman" actor has kept her love life pretty lowkey. Since 2002, she has been married to her husband, Daniel Moder, but before Moder, Roberts had walked down the aisle with singer-songwriter, Lyle Lovett, per Strictly Weddings.

Roberts revealed to Barbara Walters that she met Lovett in the early 90s through mutual friends and was instantly smitten with the "If I Had a Boat" singer. The couple's relationship moved fast, and in 1993, just a year after the first meeting, they tied the knot, per People. Although it seemed sudden, Roberts had her reasoning for marrying Lovett so quickly. She said, "It just seemed like the smartest way to do it so that it could be ours as opposed to everybody's." Living in the public eye didn't allow the two to have a normal engagement because there were all these prying eyes on them, so they just decided to jump the gun.

Unfortunately, in 1995, Roberts and Lovett announced their separation, per InStyle. They shared, "We remain close and in great support of one another." After their divorce, Roberts moved on, but did Lovett? We're here to fill you in on all the juicy details on the singer's love life after his marriage to the "Runaway Bride" actor.