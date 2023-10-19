What We Know About Susan Boyle's Health Issues
Susan Boyle took the world by storm when she graced the stage of "Britain's Got Talent." Boyle's life changed forever after she starred in the singing competition show as fame and fortune followed, but her time after hasn't always been easy as she has struggled with certain health issues.
When Boyle took the stage of "Britain's Got Talent" in 2009, she came across as a seemingly average woman, but little did the world know that she was hiding something under that exterior. She shocked viewers everywhere when she showcased her powerhouse vocals on the show. Fans loved Boyle's kind, loving energy and her talent on top of that, and while she didn't win the competition, she went on to create more music and embark on tours. Although all this fame was exciting, it also took a toll on Boyle.
Shortly after the show wrapped, Boyle faced health struggles. In May 2009, she was admitted to the hospital for exhaustion, per Reuters. At the time, one of the judges from "Britain's Got Talent," Amanda Holden, spoke with Inside Edition about Boyle's condition. She shared, "She didn't sleep. She wasn't eating. I saw her just before she went onstage, they were doing their rehearsals and I arrived... She told me she felt tired and sick with nerves, and she was worried she was going to be sick." Boyle recovered, but little did she know this would be just be the beginning of her health struggles.
Susan Boyle was diagnosed with diabetes
Susan Boyle's continuous health struggles followed not long after she appeared on "Britain's Got Talent." In 2012, the talented singer was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, per Style Craze. According to the Mayo Clinic, Type 2 diabetes "is a condition that happens because of a problem in the way the body regulates and uses sugar as a fuel." One of the symptoms that can come with type 2 diabetes is unintended weight loss, which Boyle faced.
According to PinkVilla, the singer admitted in 2016 that she lost 28 pounds after being diagnosed with the health condition. Boyle knew she had to take some serious measures to get her health back on track, and that included losing weight and eating better. In 2018, it was said that the singer lost a total of 50 pounds since her diagnosis. Boyle has been continuing to make sure her health is as good as it can be throughout the years.
In 2021, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyle revealed that she had taken the lockdown seriously as she was at high risk with her diabetes, per Express. She shared, "I have diabetes so I have tried to stay indoors as much as possible. Catching COVID would not have been a good outcome." Boyle revealed that she was warned not to take risks and go outside as it can have a great effect on her health. So, the musician hunkered down to ensure her health was in tip-top shape.
Susan Boyle was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome
Susan Boyle has been very open about the difficulties she has faced in her health. In 2013, the "Britain's Got Talent" star revealed that she was diagnosed with a form of autism called Asperger's syndrome, per The Guardian. According to Autism Speaks, Asperger's syndrome typically affects one's ability to interact in social situations, and can lead to hypersensitivities, anxiety, and depression.
Although this diagnosis was a bit unexpected, Boyle revealed that she felt relief when she heard she had Asperger's syndrome. The singer revealed to The Guardian that she was misdiagnosed as a kid. Boyle explained, "I was told I had brain damage. I always knew it was an unfair label. Now I have a clearer understanding of what's wrong and I feel relieved and a bit more relaxed about myself." Boyle went through a series of tests to discover her Asperger's diagnosis. She admitted that she suffered from mood swings and depression because of it, but has relied on her support system to get her through it.
At the end of the day, Boyle is an amazing musician and never wants her diagnosis to overshadow who she is. She told The Guardian, "Asperger's doesn't define me. It's a condition that I have to live with and work through, but I feel more relaxed about myself. People will have a greater understanding of who I am and why I do the things I do."
Susan Boyle suffered from a stroke
In 2023, Susan Boyle returned to "Britain's Got Talent" and fans couldn't be more excited about her comeback. The moment was just as meaningful to the singer as it was to her followers because she revealed she suffered a stroke just a year prior, per NBC. According to the Mayo Clinic, a stroke "occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients." Having a stroke is an extremely scary experience as it can cause trouble speaking, paralysis, and more.
When asked by the judges how it felt to be back, she shared, "It feels great. It is extra special for me, actually, because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke." The singer didn't go into detail about the difficulties she faced, but she later shared on Instagram what struggles came with her sudden health issue. She explained, "This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke. For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, 'I Dreamed A Dream.'" Her health condition affected what she loves to do the most — singing. Luckily, however, Boyle was able to recover and is now in better spirits.