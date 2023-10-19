What We Know About Susan Boyle's Health Issues

Susan Boyle took the world by storm when she graced the stage of "Britain's Got Talent." Boyle's life changed forever after she starred in the singing competition show as fame and fortune followed, but her time after hasn't always been easy as she has struggled with certain health issues.

When Boyle took the stage of "Britain's Got Talent" in 2009, she came across as a seemingly average woman, but little did the world know that she was hiding something under that exterior. She shocked viewers everywhere when she showcased her powerhouse vocals on the show. Fans loved Boyle's kind, loving energy and her talent on top of that, and while she didn't win the competition, she went on to create more music and embark on tours. Although all this fame was exciting, it also took a toll on Boyle.

Shortly after the show wrapped, Boyle faced health struggles. In May 2009, she was admitted to the hospital for exhaustion, per Reuters. At the time, one of the judges from "Britain's Got Talent," Amanda Holden, spoke with Inside Edition about Boyle's condition. She shared, "She didn't sleep. She wasn't eating. I saw her just before she went onstage, they were doing their rehearsals and I arrived... She told me she felt tired and sick with nerves, and she was worried she was going to be sick." Boyle recovered, but little did she know this would be just be the beginning of her health struggles.