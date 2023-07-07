The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Susan Boyle

For the first 51 years of her life, Susan Boyle believed that she'd suffered from brain damage after being briefly starved of oxygen at birth. However, in 2013, doctors discovered that she had been misdiagnosed — the "Britain's Got Talent" star actually has a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder known as Asperger's.

Speaking to The Guardian a year later, Boyle revealed that the new diagnosis came as a blessing in disguise. "I always knew it was an unfair label," she said. "Now I have a clearer understanding of what's wrong and I feel relieved and a bit more relaxed about myself." People on the autism spectrum can experience anxiety in regard to everyday situations that neurotypical people don't. They can also experience issues with social behaviors and communication.

The viral sensation also explained that she sought a second opinion from a specialist in her native Scotland following concerns that she had a serious illness. Boyle hoped that the knowledge of being neurodiverse wouldn't make any direct impact on her life but that it might help others to be more accepting. "I think people will treat me better because they will have a much greater understanding of who I am and why I do the things I do," she added.

