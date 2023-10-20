Head-Turning Things About Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears' Relationship

To many, it feels like a lifetime ago that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake shared a passionate love that was all-consuming — for them and for their adoring fans. Over the course of their relationship, the world watched from the outside, gluing together the pieces of a young love that seemed to end far too soon. The two first met when they were just starting out in the industry and managed to build a friendship that lasted many years. That friendship was the basis for a headline-making romance that had fans yearning for more — even when it was over.

This period in pop culture history may someday be forgotten, but the public is getting to relive it in a very different way. In Spears's memoir, "The Woman in Me," released in October 2023, the pop star shared some of the most intimate details about her romance with Timberlake. With her written words, she has whisked us back to a world we thought we knew everything about, and we're getting some of the answers we never knew we needed. Throughout the course Spears and Timberlake's relationship, there have been so many head-turning moments, and we're taking a look at some of the biggest.