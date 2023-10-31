Tragic Details About Cole And Dylan Sprouse

Cole and Dylan Sprouse are among the company of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Tia and Tamera Mowry as one of the most famous — and successful — sets of twins to come out of Hollywood in recent times. The entertainment industry's unique fascination with twins isn't that complex. They're viewed as profitable from a young age, especially since they can get around child labor laws by subbing in for each other; twins also bring about a fun, comedic appeal for audiences.

Cole and Dylan's twindom afforded them acting opportunities that eventually led to their meteoric success on the Disney Channel. Their hit show "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and its spin-offs, "The Suite Life on Deck" and "The Suite Life Movie," made them regular fixtures on screens from 2005 to 2011. From the outside looking in, the Sprouse twins had a perfect life. But, if you've been following their careers, you'll know their upbringing wasn't as sweet as it seemed. They had a lot of mixed feelings about the entertainment industry, having been forced into it as children, and ultimately, they chose to take a step back from it after their Disney Channel days in pursuit of other opportunities.

There were periods of times when they retreated completely from the spotlight — not unlike the Olsen twins — but now they're back acting on their own terms. And, although they previously kept details of their personal lives very quiet, they've recently chosen to speak out about their experiences. Keep reading to uncover the tragic details about Cole and Dylan Sprouse.