A Look At Dylan Sprouse's Dating History Before Barbara Palvin
Dylan and Cole Sprouse may look and sound identical, but they couldn't be more different when it comes to their love lives. The world's most famous twins (at least at one point) have different approaches to dating, with Cole being the more open of the two and Dylan opting to keep most of his romances on the down low. In fact, the "Beautiful Disaster" star didn't confirm that he was engaged to longtime girlfriend Barbara Palvin until months after he got down on one knee.
"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," he shared with V Magazine, which helped break the news, editorial style. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [V's editor-in-chief] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception." The couple shared that they got engaged in September 2022 and only decided to reveal it in June 2023 on their own terms. But they did let it slip that they're tying the knot in Hungary, where Palvin was born and raised. "I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," the model noted, withholding when the exchanging of vows would happen.
With Dylan coming off the market soon, you may be curious about his dating history before Palvin. As it turns out, he's had another long-term relationship in the past, as well as a fling with a fellow Disney star.
Dylan Sprouse is a long relationship type of guy
Unlike his twin brother Cole Sprouse who's publicly dated and been linked to multiple women in the past, including Lili Reinhart, Ari Fournier, Reina Silva, and Victoria Justice, Dylan Sprouse has only romanced a handful of ladies. Before he hit it off with Barbara Palvin in 2018, he reportedly dated his ex Dayna Frazer for three years, from 2014 to 2017. Not much is known about the former couple as they scrubbed traces of each other from their socials, but we know that the breakup had been messy.
When they split, Frazer shared a selfie on her Instagram Story to show that she had been crying and accompanied it with a caption that reads: "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol." She refused to divulge any more information, but Dylan took it upon himself to offer an explanation — kind of. "I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue," he penned in a series of tweets. "The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private."
He ended his statement by writing, "This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am. And that is all."
Dylan Sprouse has been linked to Miley Cyrus once upon a time
The only other girlfriend Dylan Sprouse had that the public has been privy to is the one and only Miley Cyrus. The two were big Disney stars in the early aughts, so it's not surprising that they dated — even though he claims it only lasted for a day. "We met on her set, I believe, and we dated," he shared in a 2008 interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live," before quipping, "And then Nick Jonas walked by, and it was over!" Oh, young love!
But it's not like Cyrus and Jonas lasted forever. They did, however, have the kind of teenage love everyone envied back then. "We became boyfriend and girlfriend the day we met," the "Flowers" singer dished to Seventeen. "He was on a quest to meet me, and he was like, 'I think you're beautiful and I really like you.' And I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I like you so much.'" But as with all celebrity relationships go, the attention they kept getting from fans ruined it all. "But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn't fun."