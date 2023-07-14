A Look At Dylan Sprouse's Dating History Before Barbara Palvin

Dylan and Cole Sprouse may look and sound identical, but they couldn't be more different when it comes to their love lives. The world's most famous twins (at least at one point) have different approaches to dating, with Cole being the more open of the two and Dylan opting to keep most of his romances on the down low. In fact, the "Beautiful Disaster" star didn't confirm that he was engaged to longtime girlfriend Barbara Palvin until months after he got down on one knee.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," he shared with V Magazine, which helped break the news, editorial style. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [V's editor-in-chief] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception." The couple shared that they got engaged in September 2022 and only decided to reveal it in June 2023 on their own terms. But they did let it slip that they're tying the knot in Hungary, where Palvin was born and raised. "I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," the model noted, withholding when the exchanging of vows would happen.

With Dylan coming off the market soon, you may be curious about his dating history before Palvin. As it turns out, he's had another long-term relationship in the past, as well as a fling with a fellow Disney star.