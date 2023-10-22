Who Is Paul Wesley's Girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg?

Dear Diary, Paul Wesley has a new girlfriend, and no, it's not Nina Dobrev. "The Vampire Diaries" actor has sparked a romance with Natalie Kuckenburg. The couple's relationship came not long after Wesley called it quits with his ex-wife, Ines de Ramon. After three years of marriage, Wesley and Ramon separated in September 2022, although they had been split for a couple of months, per People. Wesley's love life may have been as complex as Stefan Salvatore's, but he seems to have found the one for him with Kuckenburg.

Two months after it was publicly known that Wesley had separated from his ex-wife, the actor was spotted engaging in some serious PDA with Kuckenburg in Italy. Since then, their relationship has flourished. From international trips to Hollywood events, the couple was photographed during several exciting outings. Kuckenburg has even shared a couple of snaps of the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" actor on social media.

In October 2023, Kuckenburg posted several photos of the lovebirds enjoying the outdoors in Big Sur, California. Her caption read, "Beautiful views with my boys," referring to her dog and Wesley. The couple's romance seems to be going strong. As Wesley continues to explore his relationship with Kuckenburg, we're here to update you on all the details about "The Vampire Diaries" star's new love interest.