Who Is Paul Wesley's Girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg?
Dear Diary, Paul Wesley has a new girlfriend, and no, it's not Nina Dobrev. "The Vampire Diaries" actor has sparked a romance with Natalie Kuckenburg. The couple's relationship came not long after Wesley called it quits with his ex-wife, Ines de Ramon. After three years of marriage, Wesley and Ramon separated in September 2022, although they had been split for a couple of months, per People. Wesley's love life may have been as complex as Stefan Salvatore's, but he seems to have found the one for him with Kuckenburg.
Two months after it was publicly known that Wesley had separated from his ex-wife, the actor was spotted engaging in some serious PDA with Kuckenburg in Italy. Since then, their relationship has flourished. From international trips to Hollywood events, the couple was photographed during several exciting outings. Kuckenburg has even shared a couple of snaps of the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" actor on social media.
In October 2023, Kuckenburg posted several photos of the lovebirds enjoying the outdoors in Big Sur, California. Her caption read, "Beautiful views with my boys," referring to her dog and Wesley. The couple's romance seems to be going strong. As Wesley continues to explore his relationship with Kuckenburg, we're here to update you on all the details about "The Vampire Diaries" star's new love interest.
Natalie Kuckenburg is a model
When Kuckenburg isn't cuddling with "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, she's venturing into the modeling world and taking on the runway. According to Kuckenburg's Instagram, the model works alongside Vision and Iconic Management modeling agencies with portfolios filled with her work. It's unclear when the model got her start in the industry, but based on her social media, Kuckenburg has been doing this for several years.
In September 2023, Kuckenburg graced the runways of several New York Fashion Week shows, including for the luxury brand Christian Siriano. She seemed ecstatic about her experience. On Instagram, she shared a photo from her runway look, writing, "Thank you @csiriano for always making me feel so beautiful thanks @holliebrynn for choosing me and thanks @ingonolden for being the best agent!" A few days later, Kuckenburg returned to the runway for fashion brand Bronx and Banco. She again showcased her look on social media: A stunning purple bedazzled dress paired with a matching hoodie. She felt radiant in the outfit, noting, "Felt like a goddess in this @bronxandbanco dress you made magic @nataliedebanco."
Kuckenburg, while still relatively early in her career, appears to have a bright future in the space.
Natalie Kuckenburg is Brazilian and German
Besides being proud of her modeling background, Natalie Kuckenburg is also proud of her family heritage. Upon visiting the model's Instagram page, you'll see the Brazilian and German flags in her bio, indicating her family's origins. Although she spends much of her time in the United States, Kuckenburg often visits her family in Berlin. In March 2021, the model posted photos of herself exploring Germany while having some time off. She wrote, "Spending some few days with my family and recharging my energy." These visits provide her with a comforting respite, and it appears that she cherishes the time spent with her loved ones.
In March 2022, Kuckenburg's trip to Germany held a deeper significance. She shared photos from local expositions, but an even more memorable highlight was her note: "Few days in Berlin. Went to dark matter exposition, got to see my German and Brazilian grandma together again after 8 years and explored Teufelsberg." It seems this journey allowed her to reconnect with her grandmothers and delve deeper into her German roots.
Brazil and Germany undeniably have a cherished spot in Kuckenburg's heart. She had the honor of gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar Brazil in 2019 and commemorated the occasion on Instagram, stating, "So happy to be in a Brazilian magazine for my first cover! Thank you so much @bazaarbr and all the involved!"