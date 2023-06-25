Paul Wesley Moved On Quick From Ines De Ramon With Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg
Paul Wesley quickly found his special someone after splitting from Ines de Ramon. For the better part of a year, de Ramon and Brad Pitt have been enjoying a fast-paced romance which, according to multiple sources, started just a few months after she and Wesley officially separated. Us Weekly reported that Wesley and de Ramon — who wed in 2018 — filed for legal separation around April 2022. However, Wesley waited until February 2023 to actually file for divorce. Despite nine months of idling, de Ramon still devoted time to Pitt. As of May 2023, things seemed to be going quite splendidly between the pair. "Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down," shared a source with Us Weekly.
You should save any possible pity you may be feeling for Wesley, however. While it's probably not been fun for him to watch his soon-to-be ex-wife jet set around the world with Pitt — with one of the stops being Paris, per Page Six – Wesley probably hasn't been crying himself to sleep. The actor moved on just as fast ... with model Natalie Kuckenburg.
Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg reportedly began dating in August 2022
Just as everyone thought Paul Wesley would spend time in reflection after his divorce, Natalie Kuckenburg appeared. According to the Daily Mail, Wesley and Kuckenburg were first caught kissing while visiting Italy in December 2022, providing fans with some of the first photographic proof of their relationship. The outlet didn't mention the reason for their visit, but honestly, there really is no better place to enjoy a new relationship. Right?
Like Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, Wesley and Kuckenburg share a large age difference (18 years). However, over the past few months, Wesley and Kuckenburg have continued to spend time together, including their very public date at a Christmas Day NBA game, per Page Six. The outlet reported that the couple actually started dating in August 2022. According to Parade, Wesley and Kuckenburg fully embraced having a public relationship when they finally went Instagram official in March 2023. They shared photos of a recent trip to Switzerland on their Instagram accounts. And while the couple has, so far, decided against giving interviews about their relationship, their close friends, Nina Dobrev and Brittany Snow swooned over the couple in their comment section.
Could Natalie Kuckenburg be Paul Wesley's next wife?
Paul Wesley's divorce from Ines de Ramon means that he's quite familiar with divorce court proceedings. Wesley's first wife was actually Torrey DeVitto — a fellow actor. According to People, the actors, who got married in 2011, met while working on a previous project together. That December, the couple shared their Christmas plans with E! News. "We were going to sign a pact that we wouldn't give each other gifts and make it about the kids," shared Wesley before they had a change of heart. "We're probably going to buy each other gifts that we don't need because we do it every year," he added. Unfortunately, they divorced in July 2013, according to E! News. "Paul Wesley and Torrey Devito have decided to amicably split. They will continue to remain good friends," shared Wesley's representative.
Ultimately, Wesley didn't marry again until 2018. But could there be a third bride in his future? Well, that depends. Wesley and Kuckenburg's relationship is still in the early stages, so it's possible that the topic of marriage hasn't even come up. However, Wesley's past proves that he definitely sees himself as someone's husband. With that said, Kuckenburg is only 22 years old, so there's certainly no reason for them to rush into things.