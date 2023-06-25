Paul Wesley Moved On Quick From Ines De Ramon With Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley quickly found his special someone after splitting from Ines de Ramon. For the better part of a year, de Ramon and Brad Pitt have been enjoying a fast-paced romance which, according to multiple sources, started just a few months after she and Wesley officially separated. Us Weekly reported that Wesley and de Ramon — who wed in 2018 — filed for legal separation around April 2022. However, Wesley waited until February 2023 to actually file for divorce. Despite nine months of idling, de Ramon still devoted time to Pitt. As of May 2023, things seemed to be going quite splendidly between the pair. "Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down," shared a source with Us Weekly.

You should save any possible pity you may be feeling for Wesley, however. While it's probably not been fun for him to watch his soon-to-be ex-wife jet set around the world with Pitt — with one of the stops being Paris, per Page Six – Wesley probably hasn't been crying himself to sleep. The actor moved on just as fast ... with model Natalie Kuckenburg.