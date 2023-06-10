Brad Pitt And His Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

There seems to be no shortage of May-December relationships in Hollywood, and Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon are no exception.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who share seven kids, have a 26-year age gap, while George and Amal Clooney, who wed and welcomed a pair of twins a year after they met, have 17 years between the two of them. According to the "Ocean's Eleven" star, however, their significant age difference is an advantage, giving himself a pat on the back that he settled down when he was more mature. "We agree on most things," he told E! News in 2022, noting that he and Amal don't bicker and fight at all. "When you're 61, which apparently I am... As you get older, you're kind of looking at things a little differently."

Despite many of these romances lasting longer than so-called "normal" relationships, they still face the brunt of criticism, especially from fans. But some of them have learned to brush it off, including Pitt and de Ramon, who apparently have a much bigger age difference than we thought.