What We Know About Tate McRae's Hockey Star Brother Tucker

Before Tate McRae stepped her heart out on "So You Think You Can Dance," wrote her breakout hit "You Broke Me First," and made the "Forbes 30 under 30" Music list, she was just a sister. While recording her second EP, "Too Young to be Sad," from her father's home office, McRae took the time to write a song for her brother. Entitled "Dear Brother," she croons of her fears about the two growing apart as they grow older. She sings, "So one day when we're living our lives / I hope that we're just fine / Hope that I know what you're going through / One day I hope that you'll call me / And tell me your problems." It seems as if Tate and her brother, Tucker McRae, are pretty tight.

In fact, Tate and Tucker's circles overlapped when she went looking for love. She spoke about Blue Jackets ice hockey player Cole Sillinger to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "He's one of my brother's friend's friends, so it all worked out." Sidebar — it didn't work out, and apparently, Tate may be talking about her ex in her single "Greedy" while wearing a blue jacket on an ice rink. Of course, this begs the question of how Tucker happened to know a collegiate hockey player and if he and Tate are still close enough that she would trust his friend of a friend.