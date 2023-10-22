Details About Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki's Troubling 2019 Arrest
If you were a preteen or a young adult in the early 2000s, chances are you had a crush on heartthrob Jared Padalecki. With lead roles in "Gilmore Girls" and the "House of Wax" remake, the Texas native and his dreamy looks were featured in every corner of the pop culture world at the time. However, it wasn't until he starred in the fantasy drama "Supernatural," which ended in 2020 after a 15-season run, that he solidified his status as a bonafide superstar. "I did "Supernatural" from age 22 to age 38, and I'll never deny that my time and experiences on that show are certainly a part of who I am now. It's still a part of me now," he told The New York Times when reflecting on the show.
While he is still continuing to find success in the TV sphere with his new CW series "Walker," Padalecki's career has also had its fair share of troubling moments, like his controversial arrest in 2019. Join us as we take a deeper look into how the "New York Minute" actor got himself into the troubling situation.
Jared Padalecki was arrested for assault and public intoxication
On October 27, 2019, TMZ reported on the arrest of Jared Padalecki in his hometown of Austin, Texas. According to the outlet, authorities were called on the "Supernatural" actor after he assaulted the assistant manager and general manager of Stereotype Bar, which some outlets say he owns. In an official affidavit from authorities, the incident stemmed from an argument between an intoxicated Padalecki and a group of unidentified patrons inside the establishment, per CBS Austin. After being escorted outside, the actor struck the assistant manager in the lip and punched the general manager in the left eyebrow.
The situation for Padalecki got even stickier when police showed up on the scene. In video footage obtained by TMZ, the "Gilmore Girls" star was shown drunkenly leaning on one of the patrol cars. He also reportedly flashed the cops with a handful of cash before being taken to jail. Due to his violent outburst, he was charged with two counts of assault with injury and one count of public intoxication. Days after his release, Padalecki broke his silence on the arrest when he canceled his appearance at the Supernatural Convention. "I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon, but I hope to see y'all soon."
Jared Padalecki stepped away from drinking after his arrest
A year after his high-profile arrest, Jared Padalecki gave further insight into the incident during an interview on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum." When reflecting on the events leading up to the altercation, the "Gilmore Girls" star revealed that he split a bottle of wine and had a cocktail with his wife and friends while running on no sleep and an empty stomach. "I think I was a little bit more affected than I maybe wanted to admit," he explained. He went on to say that his arrest humbled him and changed his relationship with alcohol. "I haven't had a drink since. I was sort of like, 'Okay, I'm going to go ahead and put this away because this is not who I am,'" he said. "It was very humbling. I guess I never talked about it before."
Toward the end of his interview, Padalecki said that he and two individuals were fortunately able to move past the situation. While the arrest was a sour spot in his personal life, it had no negative effects on his career or his standing on "Supernatural." When discussing Padalecki's return to the set at the Supernatural convention, Jensen Ackles revealed that he and the crew teased him about the incident. "He had a couple of days off, which turned out to be a good thing," he said, according to People. "But when he showed up on set... I brought him in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it."