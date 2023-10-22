Details About Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki's Troubling 2019 Arrest

A year after his high-profile arrest, Jared Padalecki gave further insight into the incident during an interview on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum." When reflecting on the events leading up to the altercation, the "Gilmore Girls" star revealed that he split a bottle of wine and had a cocktail with his wife and friends while running on no sleep and an empty stomach. "I think I was a little bit more affected than I maybe wanted to admit," he explained. He went on to say that his arrest humbled him and changed his relationship with alcohol. "I haven't had a drink since. I was sort of like, 'Okay, I'm going to go ahead and put this away because this is not who I am,'" he said. "It was very humbling. I guess I never talked about it before."

Toward the end of his interview, Padalecki said that he and two individuals were fortunately able to move past the situation. While the arrest was a sour spot in his personal life, it had no negative effects on his career or his standing on "Supernatural." When discussing Padalecki's return to the set at the Supernatural convention, Jensen Ackles revealed that he and the crew teased him about the incident. "He had a couple of days off, which turned out to be a good thing," he said, according to People. "But when he showed up on set... I brought him in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it."