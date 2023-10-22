What Is Days Of Our Lives Alum Jason Cook Doing Now?

Jason Cook made a name for himself in soap operas, starring on "Days of Our Lives" as Shawn Douglas-Brady, the son of super couple Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams (Kristian Alfonso), and one-half of the duo Shawn Brady and Belle Black (Martha Madison). He joined the cast in 1999 and played the part for seven years until his departure in 2006, after which he was replaced by actor Brandon Beemer. Per Soaps, Cook wanted to pursue other opportunities and was reportedly unhappy about the changes made by former head writer James E. Reill on the show. "There have been a lot of changes that have really made working here difficult, especially dealing with a writer who was wrecking Salem for a year and trying to fend that off," he said. "From day one, though, the thing that always stayed true is the cast and crew, which have been amazing." While he was sad to leave his castmates, Cook had no regrets about his decision. "I know it's the right decision."

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest in 2016, "DOOL" executive producer Ken Corday said they worked on getting Cook back on the show after he briefly returned in 2015 for the show's 50th anniversary season. But Cook also wanted to expand his career, and Corday told him "he couldn't do both" (via Soap Opera Network). So they replaced him with Beemer. Since leaving "DOOL," Cook has stayed busy working on other creative pursuits.