Why Vivica A. Fox Said She Would Never Get Romantic With Jamie Foxx
Vivica A. Fox and Jamie Foxx share similar last names and other common bonds, but that didn't guarantee a love connection between the stars.
Both actors rose to fame in the '90s and had thriving movie and TV careers. Early on, Vivica and Jamie played love interests in the 1997 comedy "Booty Call." The film saw Jamie playing one of two friends looking to find two casual dates. Meanwhile, Vivica played Lysterine, who made Jamie's character put in some serious work as he tried and failed to win her affection. After production wrapped, Jamie complimented Vivica's acting chops while speaking to The Chicago Tribune.
And though their characters eventually found their happy ending, it didn't give Jamie much favor several decades later when Vivica revealed which of her former co-stars she enjoyed kissing the most. "My best onscreen kiss was Morris Chestnut in 'Two Can Play That Game,'" Vivica shared with Us Weekly in 2018. "I had to remember I was acting. They had to yell 'cut' several times." Vivica also shared who, between Jamie, George Clooney, and Will Smith, she'd date, marry, or ditch. Unfortunately, Jamie got the short end of the stick, as the "Soul Food" star revealed she'd rather date and marry George and Will, respectively. "Jamie Foxx, I would only ditch you because you're, like, a brother, and we did 'Booty Call' together," she explained. Ouch!
But just because there's no romantic interest there doesn't mean Vivica doesn't love Jamie in her own way.
Vivica A. Fox says Jamie Foxx throws great parties
Before you start to pity Jamie Foxx, you should know that Vivica A. Fox honored him with a very special title. During a July appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Vivica played a word association game revolving around her past co-stars. When Vivica got to Jamie, she paused for a second, then answered. "Jamie Foxx. The best party giver!" Vivica excitedly exclaimed (via Yahoo!). According to VLAD TV, Vivica and Jamie even partied together while filming "Booty Call," although their relationship was complicated. "At the time, Jamie got on my d**n nerves. I'm going to be very honest with you," Vivica admitted. "At the time, I think I was working on a lot of different projects and Jamie, at the time, he was always practicing on the piano ... and then we were going out partying with him at night."
Due to a mix of sleep deprivation and frustration, Vivica resented Jamie's constant playing and even questioned what he'd get out of it. However, she had to eat her words after his music career took off. "He won an Oscar. He put out an album," said Vivica. Fortunately, they got over their mild squabble. "Literally, I love him to this day," Vivica said. "We're good friends and stuff, but I can remember that when we were filming I was like, 'If you play that d**m piano one more time."
Vivica A. Fox and Jamie Foxx are teaming up in a new movie
Even though Vivica A. Fox doesn't see herself ever getting romantic with Jamie Foxx anytime soon, she's totally okay with working together. In fact, the talented stars are already attached to a new religious comedy called "Not A Church Movie," according to Deadline. Given that Jamie plays God in the film, the likelihood of him and Vivica having a romantic scene is basically nonexistent. According to producer Valerie McCaffrey, Jamie brought a fun energy to the set. "The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented," said McCaffrey. "You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God."
Although Jamie has been involved in on-set chaos in the past, McCaffrey's encounter with the star seems to line up with most other people who've met him — including Vivica. When speaking with Fast Life Show, Vivica praised Jamie and their "Booty Call" co-star Tommy Davidson, because of their fun-loving nature. "We were blessed to have such a funny film about safe sex [and] there were tons of laughs on 'Booty Call' the entire movie," said Vivica (via Madame Noire). "These guys were coming fresh off 'In Living Color,' so working with them in between takes we would all just roll out and fall and mess up takes laughing at one another," Vivica added.