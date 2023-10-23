Why Vivica A. Fox Said She Would Never Get Romantic With Jamie Foxx

Vivica A. Fox and Jamie Foxx share similar last names and other common bonds, but that didn't guarantee a love connection between the stars.

Both actors rose to fame in the '90s and had thriving movie and TV careers. Early on, Vivica and Jamie played love interests in the 1997 comedy "Booty Call." The film saw Jamie playing one of two friends looking to find two casual dates. Meanwhile, Vivica played Lysterine, who made Jamie's character put in some serious work as he tried and failed to win her affection. After production wrapped, Jamie complimented Vivica's acting chops while speaking to The Chicago Tribune.

And though their characters eventually found their happy ending, it didn't give Jamie much favor several decades later when Vivica revealed which of her former co-stars she enjoyed kissing the most. "My best onscreen kiss was Morris Chestnut in 'Two Can Play That Game,'" Vivica shared with Us Weekly in 2018. "I had to remember I was acting. They had to yell 'cut' several times." Vivica also shared who, between Jamie, George Clooney, and Will Smith, she'd date, marry, or ditch. Unfortunately, Jamie got the short end of the stick, as the "Soul Food" star revealed she'd rather date and marry George and Will, respectively. "Jamie Foxx, I would only ditch you because you're, like, a brother, and we did 'Booty Call' together," she explained. Ouch!

But just because there's no romantic interest there doesn't mean Vivica doesn't love Jamie in her own way.