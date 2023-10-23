The Partner Sharna Burgess Couldn't Stand Working With On DWTS

Sharna Burgess was a pro dancer on "Dancing With the Stars" for 14 seasons. The Australian dancer was partnered with everyone from singer Nick Carter to her real-life love, Brian Austin Green, during her long reign on the ABC celebrity ballroom show. She even won a mirrorball trophy (albeit a controversial one) with partner Bobby Bones. But one of Burgess' other partnerships turned out to be the worst.

When Burgess and Bones won "DWTS" in Season 27, some felt it was underserved and based on popularity, not dance skills. In turn, Bones and Burgess received some backlash and Burgess was not asked back for Season 28 of the TV dance competition. When she did return for Season 29 in 2020, she had a bad experience. "They had me back the following season and I had a partner that was really difficult — and not say too much because I don't want to — I wasn't able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened," she revealed in a September episode of the "Old-ish" podcast. "That was rocky, and we were eliminated very quickly."

Burgess did not name the partner she was talking about, but it wasn't hard to figure out that she was referring to actor Jesse Metcalfe, her partner for season 29. "I mean, she made it pretty obvious, right? Like she did say after she won with Bobby Bones, so, I mean, you guys just need to Google it," Burgess' co-star Cheryl Burke told Entertainment Tonight in September.