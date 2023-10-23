Kelly Clarkson Tackles Accusations She Shaded Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance

It's safe to say that Kelly Clarkson won't be joining the Swifties anytime soon. In fact, she's public enemy number one as far as Taylor Swift's fiercely loyal fanbase is concerned. The Tay Tay brigade claims Clarkson's been shading Swift's new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, and they're not happy about it. To clear the air, the "American Idol" alum has gone on the defensive and tackled the allegations head-on.

Luckily, Clarkson's had plenty of experience in putting out controversy fires this year after battling a slew of allegations about her daytime TV talk show. In an interview with Rolling Stone, multiple former staffers accused "The Kelly Clarkson Show" of fostering a toxic workplace. They claimed they were underpaid and overworked and accused the show's executive producer, Alex Duda, of being "a monster."

Clarkson managed to escape any criticism herself, though. In fact, the former employees said she was "fantastic" and unaware of how staffers were being treated. "Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is," one said. Clarkson was quick to respond. "To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," she wrote in an Instagram post. Clarkson insisted she is "committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment" and vowed to eliminate any issues. Ironically, Clarkson's now the one who's being slammed for being a mean girl. And she's been just as quick to nip those accusations in the bud, too.