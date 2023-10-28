Why These Pros Left Dancing With The Stars

"Dancing with the Stars" is a popular television series that takes celebrities (and even some controversial figures) from all walks of life and pairs them with dance professionals in an intensive atmosphere where they try to learn a new skill: ballroom dancing. Airing since 2005, the show entered its 32nd season in 2023 and will likely continue on for years to come.

Over the years, a number of different professional dancers with various backgrounds in the art have been given the opportunity to teach the stars how to dance and, as you might have expected, it has been reality television gold. Between learning a whole new skill along with having to practice and perform their routines within one week, "DWTS" is a challenge for the famous people and their professional partners alike.

That said, the show's professional dancers have come and gone (some more than once) for a variety of reasons. Some dancers left to focus on other aspects of their careers while some actually weren't offered a contract to return. We're taking a look at the reasons behind why some of the most beloved members of the "DWTS" family have left the show over the years — and some of those reasons may actually surprise you.