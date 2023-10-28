Sad Details About Brad Pitt
There are some things that get better with time, like wine, cheese — and, of course — Brad Pitt. The actor is well known to many as one of Hollywood's golden boys, with decades of roles in some of Hollywood's most critically acclaimed films. From his decorated resume to his striking good looks, there's no question that Pitt has quite the reputation. The Academy Award-winning star is a college drop-out, leaving his Missouri roots behind to pursue his dreams of being an actor. It was worth it in the end, as the "Fight Club" actor racked up a number of movie roles in the '90s that made him a household name.
While Pitt is remembered for his starring roles in dozens of noteworthy films, including "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," it's not always his acting chops that are making headlines. The A-lister has dealt with his fair share of media scrutiny surrounding his past relationships and marriages with stars like Jennifer Aniston and Angelia Jolie. Despite the decades of tabloid attention, Pitt has remained steadfast in his craft and continues to take on acting roles with no signs of a looming retirement.
Despite the ups and downs in his personal life, the "Babylon" star takes everything in stride. "I've always believed happiness is overrated, you know? It's those difficult times that inform the next wonderful time, and it's a series of trade-offs, of events, of wins and losses," he told British GQ. We're taking a look at those difficult times; let's break down all the sad details about Brad Pitt.
Brad Pitt fell in love with Angelina Jolie when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston
The love triangle of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie is one that Hollywood just can't seem to let go of. It began in 2000 when Pitt and Aniston married in one of the biggest celebrity weddings at the time. Their marriage was short-lived, however, because the "World War Z" actor soon had his eyes on Angelina Jolie in 2004 when the pair starred in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" together.
Amidst rumors of infidelity on Pitt's part, he and Aniston announced their separation in 2005. Shortly after, Jolie was featured in a Vogue article (per People) harping on her and her co-star's blossoming relationship. "Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened," she said. While the two didn't explicitly admit to falling in love with each other at the time, Jolie later addressed the film in a New York Times piece, saying: "Not a lot of people get to see a movie where their parents fell in love."
The two became a pair at the expense of Aniston, who was left to pick up the pieces in one of the media's most scrutinized splits. She addressed the divorce in an interview with Vanity Fair, admitting: "Even if it's 98% the other person's fault, it's 2% yours, and that's what we're going to focus on. You can only clean up your side of the street."
Brad Pitt's messy divorce from Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the Hollywood "It" couple for over a decade until the news of their shocking divorce rocked the nation. The power couple, who went on to have three biological children and three adopted children together, ended their love story in 2016 after announcing their decision to divorce. The decision came just two years after the pair wed, and it launched them into a years-long nasty custody battle that has become tabloid fodder.
Murmurings of physical abuse surfaced in 2016 when Pitt was investigated by the Department of Child and Family Services for child abuse. Though he was later cleared, the incident stung. "I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," Pitt told GQ a year later. "And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best."
A judge initially awarded Jolie physical custody of their six children, with Pitt being allowed visitation rights. After years of petitioning for joint custody and reports that Jolie wanted to distance her children from her ex-husband, Pitt was granted joint custody in 2021. Shortly after, due to Jolie's efforts, the judge who had granted the custody agreement was dismissed from the case. The two are embroiled in an ongoing legal battle over their children, with the "Maleficent" actor claiming that a biased judge favored her ex-husband in their custody agreement.
He reportedly has a strained relationship with his kids
Brad Pitt is battling some shocking accusations against him by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. According to reports obtained by BBC, Jolie claimed her then-husband attacked his family while on a plane from France to Los Angeles in 2016. The alleged incident occurred just days before the pair announced their divorce, leading to an investigation by the FBI. No charges were pressed, and Pitt has denied the accusations. Jolie, however, remembers a different story.
According to court documents, Jolie alleged that her ex-husband grabbed her "by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall." She also claimed, "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face." Jolie alleged that the argument started after Pitt accused her of being "too deferential to the children," and it ended with the actor allegedly pouring beer and red wine on his then-wife and children.
A source close to Pitt refuted the claims, telling BBC: "She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving." Reports suggest that Pitt's relationship with his children is complicated. Allegedly, he and his eldest sons Maddox and Pax were not on speaking terms following the plane debacle, but he has been involved in his younger children's lives.
Brad Pitt struggled with alcohol
Amid the media frenzy over his very public divorce, Brad Pitt was battling his own inner demons behind the scenes. The actor admitted in his 2017 interview with GQ that his excessive drinking became a huge problem in his life, leading him to get sober. "I enjoy wine very, very much, but I just ran it to the ground. I had to step away for a minute," he revealed.
Pitt admitted that he spent years coping with his problems with alcohol. "But me, personally, I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff or something," he said. "And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. The actor ultimately quit after his divorce because he didn't "want to live that way anymore."
Fellow A-lister Bradley Cooper helped Pitt on his sobriety journey, as the actor revealed while accepting the award for best supporting actor from the National Board of Review for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." While being presented with the honor by Cooper, Pitt admitted (per Next Best Picture), "I got sober because of this guy, and every day's been happier ever since," adding, "I love you, and I thank you."
He's had a long and public battle with Angelina Jolie over their winery
Of all the things one could fight about in life, wine isn't exactly the first to come to mind. The crisp, fruity nectar is supposed to ease all of our troubles, not add to them, right? In terms of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the opposite seems to be true, as the two are having a dispute over the French winery that they once shared. The couple purchased Miraval (which included a château and vineyard) in 2008, but following their divorce, the pair got locked into a nasty debate over the property's holdings.
Pitt claims that the pair agreed not to sell their Miraval stakes without informing each other, which came into question when Jolie sold her shares in 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, a wine company owned by Yuri Shefler. Pitt sued his ex-wife and alleged that she sold her shares to Shefler, knowing that his wine business was a third-party competitor and would attempt to undermine Pitt's control of Miraval. Jolie claims she gave Pitt the opportunity to buy out her share, but he refused to do so as Jolie allegedly made the negotiations difficult.
Brad Pitt says he can't recognize peoples' faces
Despite Brad Pitt being one of Hollywood's most recognized faces, the actor admitted he can't distinguish the faces of those in front of him. In an interview with GQ in 2022, the "Seven" star revealed that while he's never been diagnosed, he believes he may struggle with prosopagnosia. As defined by the Cleveland Clinic, the condition is characterized by an inability to recognize people's faces or certain facial expressions and cues. It's also called face blindness, and it's led Pitt to think that people may see him as unapproachable or self-entitled.
"Nobody believes me," Pitt said of his condition, adding that he always hoped to meet another person with the same condition. Despite being one of the most sought-after actors in the business, the "Moneyball" actor said he's embarrassed that he can't pick out the closest people to him in a room or seem to remember their names.
Brad Pitt says he suffers from congenital melancholy
Face blindness isn't the only condition that Brad Pitt says he's been dealing with. In an interview with W Magazine, the actor opened up about how he related to his character Jack Conrad in the film "Babylon." The film follows him as a movie star alongside up-and-coming actress Nellie LaRoy (played by Margot Robbie) as they navigate the extravagant yet harsh world of Hollywood in the 1920s.
When asked about playing a more somber character, Pitt admitted: "Sadly enough, that melancholy may be my natural mode of being. Some congenital melancholy. But no, I think there's a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves on." He went on to say, "There's a world-weariness that I can certainly relate to a little bit. At this time, more of us are trying to tear each other down than help each other up. I get a little weary." Although congenital melancholy doesn't officially exist as a medical condition, it offers insight into his slightly pessimistic worldview.
Brad Pitt has mixed feelings about his role in the film Troy
Despite playing the Greek hero Achilles in the film "Troy," Pitt has less than heroic feelings about his portrayal in the movie. In an interview for The New York Times, Pitt revealed he was ultimately disappointed in the film, and it led to a turning point in his career where he began to be more selective about his roles and the directors he works with. "When you're trying to figure things out in your career, you get a lot of advice," the Golden Globe award-winner said. "People are telling you that you should be doing this, and other people are saying you should be doing that."
Pitt admitted that starring in the film wasn't exactly his first option. "I had to do 'Troy' because — I guess I can say all this now — I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in 'Troy,'" he said. Pitt explained that he had a hard time getting on board with the film's creative process. "I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy," he continued. "Every shot was like, Here's the hero! There was no mystery. So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term. It was a distinct shift that led to the next decade of films."
Brad Pitt spent years with low-grade depression
Despite being considered one of Hollywood's greatest actors of all time, Brad Pitt has his own struggles with depression. With an immense amount of success to his name, the actor admitted he still finds himself dealing with the pitfalls of life. In his interview with GQ in 2022, Pitt revealed that he's still finding his sense of happiness. "I think joy's been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next," he explained. "I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it's not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I've been able to catch those moments of joy."
Despite dealing with depression, the Oscar winner admits he's found joy in music. But as a well-respected actor and as a father of six children, Pitt says he's still searching for the deeper meaning of life. "Why the f*** are we here? What's beyond?" he quipped. "I always felt very alone in my life," he revealed, "alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it's really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family. Speaking about dealing with the paradoxical aspects of life and self-discovery, Pitt recalls a quote about walking "with the paradox." He goes on to say, "When you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth."