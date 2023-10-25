What Angelina Jolie Has Said About Reconciling With Her Father Jon

Fame and fortune runs in the Voight family. Angelina Jolie, born Angelina Jolie Voight, is the daughter of fellow famous actor Jon Voight. You might assume the two had a glamorous and fun-filled relationship, but it was quite the opposite. The "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actor has had a complex relationship with her father over the years.

According to E! News, Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, split from Voight when the actor was just two. After the divorce, Jolie hardly saw her dad. Bertrand reportedly raised Jolie and her brother on her own as the "Midnight Cowboy" star only provided financial support for his kids. While the divorce may have caused tension between Jolie and her father, it only worsened as time passed. In 2002, Voight publicly stated that his daughter needed to "get help" because of her "serious mental problems," according to The Hollywood Reporter. This comment ended whatever relationship the two had. Jolie told The London Evening Standard (via THR), "I am hoping my relationship with my father will be more private in the future... At the end of the day, we both wish the best for each other and we'll try to start communicating in some way." For years, the two lived separate lives.

It took nearly 10 years for the two to reconcile, but they eventually did, per E! News. It hasn't been easy, but Jolie and Voight have formed a solid father-daughter bond. Here's everything the "Maleficent" actor has said about their reconnection.