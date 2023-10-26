Michael Rapaport's Dramatic Firing From Barstool Sports Fully Explained

Many of you may know Barstool Sports as a massive digital media company with famous podcasts and shows such as "BFFs" and "Barstool Rundown," but did you know Michael Rapaport once had a show with the company? Rapaport has a long history with the digital media outlet that unfortunately didn't end too well.

Rapaport, who already had his podcast, "I Am Rapaport," made the move to Barstool Sports in 2017. The comedian and the CEO of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, were ecstatic about the new addition. Portnoy shared in a PR release, "Michael Rapaport is a huge get. He is one of the funniest people in the world. We couldn't have hand picked a better fit for Barstool. We want to be a place for established and aspiring comedians who fit our brand and voice. Michael is a great example."

Barstool Sports seemed like the perfect match for an outspoken Rapaport. The actor shared his excitement with Page Six, saying, "It's a place where I can be free within reason, and I'm excited about that. ... I love that they're irreverent [and] I love that they don't give a f**k." The "Deep Blue Sea" actor's willingness to say what many people may consider controversial is the exact reason Barstool Sports hired him, but it would also be the reason that Rapaport would eventually get fired.