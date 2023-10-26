Why Terri Irwin's Kids Reportedly Want Her To Start Dating Again
When Steve Irwin died in 2006, Terri Irwin said goodbye to her husband and the father of their kids, Bindi and Robert Irwin. At the time of Steve's death, they'd been married for 12 years. During their relationship, they regularly shared their love with fans. During a previous interview, Steve and Terri detailed the moment they first met. After stumbling into The Australia Zoo, where Steve worked, Terri became entranced by Steve's high-energy crocodile demonstration. "I was sold," said Terri. "I thought, 'This man is the most incredible guy I've ever seen. He's probably married. He's gotta be taken.'" Steve seemed equally entranced. "It was love at first sight," he said.
After Steve's death, Terri gave up on love and romance even though outlets have reported otherwise. During a 2021 interview with The Courier Mail, Terri denounced rumors that she was dating John Travolta and other famous celebs. "Steve was it for me," said Terri. "That's just the way it is. I had a big, big love, and it was enough to last a lifetime." She also revealed that she wasn't interested in chasing anybody at her current age. However, Terri's kids, who are now adults, reportedly want a different outcome for their mother.
Bindi and Robert want their mom to be happy
In March 2023, New Idea reported that Terri Irwin recently overhauled her look at the urging of her kids, Bindi and Robert. "Bindi and Robert have been trying to get Terri to freshen up her look," shared a source. "She's gorgeous under all that khaki and she deserves to show it off." Apparently, Terri's kids were hoping her new look would help her land a date. "There is a small ulterior motive from the kids though — they want to dress her up and take pictures so they can help her join dating apps!" added the source. And though Bindi and Robert don't expect any man to compare to their father, Steve Irwin, they sound determined to make sure their mother is happy.
If Terri's kids are truly trying to set her up, their feelings must have evolved. In 2017, Terri and Bindi appeared on Access Hollywood, where they discussed rumors that Terri was dating her long-time friend, Russell Crowe. After Terri again denied that she'd been romantically attached to anyone since her marriage, Bindi chimed in. "Every time I look at mom, she's still married to dad," said Bindi. "So why would you ever want someone to go out if they're already still happy." She added, "That's what people sometimes forget. If you found your soulmate, you really don't want to move on. And mom had her soulmate."
The Irwin kids have found their S/Os
It's also quite possible that Terri Irwin's kids want her to find love because they have. Bindi Irwin — who you may remember won "Dancing With The Stars" along with her partner Derek Hough — is currently a wife and mother of one. However, Bindi has one part of her love story that she'd like to change. Because she and her husband, Chandler Powell, got married during the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn't invite many guests to their wedding. "Personally, I'd love to renew our vows one day when [our daughter] Grace is older," Bindi shared with Hello!, adding, "It would be lovely to have our closest friends and family with us to celebrate.
Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, also has a special someone in his life. Although he's not yet married, he is in a relationship with a young woman named Rorie Buckey, according to ET. As the outlet noted, Buckey is the niece of Heath Ledger, the beloved "Dark Knight" actor who died in January 2008. According to the outlet, Buckey and Robert first stepped out publicly in July 2023 when they attended the premiere of "Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." Since then, Robert has shared a few private photos of himself and Buckey on Instagram, such as the late October post documenting their date night at his family's Crocodile Hunter Lodge.