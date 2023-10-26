Why Terri Irwin's Kids Reportedly Want Her To Start Dating Again

In March 2023, New Idea reported that Terri Irwin recently overhauled her look at the urging of her kids, Bindi and Robert. "Bindi and Robert have been trying to get Terri to freshen up her look," shared a source. "She's gorgeous under all that khaki and she deserves to show it off." Apparently, Terri's kids were hoping her new look would help her land a date. "There is a small ulterior motive from the kids though — they want to dress her up and take pictures so they can help her join dating apps!" added the source. And though Bindi and Robert don't expect any man to compare to their father, Steve Irwin, they sound determined to make sure their mother is happy.

If Terri's kids are truly trying to set her up, their feelings must have evolved. In 2017, Terri and Bindi appeared on Access Hollywood, where they discussed rumors that Terri was dating her long-time friend, Russell Crowe. After Terri again denied that she'd been romantically attached to anyone since her marriage, Bindi chimed in. "Every time I look at mom, she's still married to dad," said Bindi. "So why would you ever want someone to go out if they're already still happy." She added, "That's what people sometimes forget. If you found your soulmate, you really don't want to move on. And mom had her soulmate."