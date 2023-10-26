A Look At Drake And Sexxy Red's Playful Friendship

Sexxy Red is a name you're going to want to remember. Her meteoric ascent to fame has captured the attention of numerous admirers, including famed rapper Drake, with whom she seems to share a playful friendship.

Sexxy Red had her first brush with fame after her rendition of "Ahh Thousand Jugs," which is based on Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," went viral on social media in 2018. The rapper capitalized on the track's momentum by releasing her debut mixtape, "Ghetto Superstar," in 2021. January 2023 saw the release of her breakthrough track, "Pound Town," which quickly gained traction and caught the eye of Nicki Minaj — who dropped a remix of the track. Together, the two rappers struck gold as they climbed the charts, peaking at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

All of Sexxy Red's success gained the attention of one of the most famous rappers today. Drake is no stranger to sparking a friendship with up-and-coming artists. In 2019, Billie Eilish revealed during her annual Vanity Fair interview that the rapper is the "nicest dude." Although he received criticism for his friendship with the "Bad Guy " singer, it seems that Drake is willing to create friendships with anyone gaining success in the entertainment industry, and Sexxy Red is no different. While their relationship is fresh, the two are already thick as thieves.