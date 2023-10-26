A Look At Drake And Sexxy Red's Playful Friendship
Sexxy Red is a name you're going to want to remember. Her meteoric ascent to fame has captured the attention of numerous admirers, including famed rapper Drake, with whom she seems to share a playful friendship.
Sexxy Red had her first brush with fame after her rendition of "Ahh Thousand Jugs," which is based on Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," went viral on social media in 2018. The rapper capitalized on the track's momentum by releasing her debut mixtape, "Ghetto Superstar," in 2021. January 2023 saw the release of her breakthrough track, "Pound Town," which quickly gained traction and caught the eye of Nicki Minaj — who dropped a remix of the track. Together, the two rappers struck gold as they climbed the charts, peaking at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
All of Sexxy Red's success gained the attention of one of the most famous rappers today. Drake is no stranger to sparking a friendship with up-and-coming artists. In 2019, Billie Eilish revealed during her annual Vanity Fair interview that the rapper is the "nicest dude." Although he received criticism for his friendship with the "Bad Guy " singer, it seems that Drake is willing to create friendships with anyone gaining success in the entertainment industry, and Sexxy Red is no different. While their relationship is fresh, the two are already thick as thieves.
Sexxy Red cuddles up with Drake
Drake and Sexxy Red's friendship became publicly known when the "One Dance" musician posted some snaps of the two on social media. In July 2023, Drake shared a photo of him and the "SkeeYee" rapper getting cozy on his Instagram Story. Drake captioned the photo, "Just met my rightful wife @sexxyred." Fans began speculating that maybe romantic feelings were developing between the two, and it didn't help that Sexxy Red posted some of the photos to her Instagram feed.
In one of the images, Drake could be seen smooching Sexxy Red's cheek. The "Pound Town" rapper wrote in the caption, "I'm yo' favorite rapper's favorite rapper." Romance rumors may have swirled, but that was all it was — rumors. However, Sexxy Red played into the speculation after she joked with an interviewer, "We be f***ing. I'm just playing. That's my peoples."
Drake and Sexxy Red's romance may not be the real deal, but that hasn't stopped the two from hanging out. In August 2023, the up-and-coming rapper shared photos of her and the "Hotline Bling" hugging one another. Sexxy Red, who actually has a boyfriend in prison, wrote in the caption that she may be photographed with Drake, but she will always want to "free" her true man. Drake supported Sexxy Red's boyfriend by commenting on the photo, "3 [free] that man." So, while photos may make it seem like the two have a romantic connection, it seems that deep down, the two share a platonic relationship.
Could a Sexxy Red and Drake collab be possible?
While Sexxy Red and Drake's friendship is still budding, many fans have been holding out hope that a collaboration could be on the horizon. In fact, they've got a track ready to drop. In July 2023, the "Pound Town" rapper revealed that she and Drake had recorded a new song. She shared, "We got a song coming out. It's supposed to be... I did some little s**t on his song. He sent me a beat, and I rapped for him ... He was f**king with it, so we gon' see if he drop that b***h." Drake has yet to drop the collab, but the two were able to team up in another way in the meantime.
In August 2023, Sexxy Red announced that she was set to join Drake on his "It's All A Blur" tour as an opening act. She wrote on Instagram, "Be there or be square come see a bad bthc. thank u Draaaaaake @champagnepapi. ALL REMAINING CALIFORNIA DATES." The tour gave fans a distraction as they eagerly waited for the release of Drake and Sexxy Red's song. However, since Sexxy Red has wrapped her tour dates with Drake, the pair still haven't shared when the collaboration would be released — if ever. One thing's for sure, though: Drake and Sexxy Red's friendship is just beginning.