The Story Behind Breakout Rap Star Sexyy Red's Stage Name

Sexyy Red's stage name is just as interesting as her super suggestive lyrics, but how did she come up with it? Given her provocative image, she probably couldn't have picked a more perfect name if she tried. That's probably one reason that Red doesn't regret her stage name like so many of her celebrity peers, including her "Pound Town 2" collaborator, Nicki Minaj.

By the way, if you hadn't noticed, that's Sexyy with one X and two Ys. And yes, Red cares about the difference. In August 2023, Red checked fellow rapper Lil Durk after he spelled her name wrong on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Feel like going on my feature run. I'm healed .... First stop sexy red second stop ytbFATT," tweeted Durk. While Red was probably flattered that one of her peers wanted to collaborate, she couldn't get past the improper spelling. "Dang u gon spell my name wrong Lil Jerk?" tweeted Red.

A rapper's stage name can speak volumes about the artist. So, where did the "SkeeYee" rapper come up with her unique moniker?