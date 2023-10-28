Below Deck Down Under: Luke And Laura's Relationship Explained
When "Below Deck Down Under" first aired in 2022, fans were all for the new franchise of the hit Bravo show. Season 1 was definitely full of drama and laughs but when Season 2 rolled around, things amped up. Along with "Below Deck Down Under" alums Captain Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott, and Culver Bradbury, were newcomers Margot Sisson, Adam Kodra, Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Harry Van Vliet, Laura Bileskalne, and Luke Jones.
Of course with any "Below Deck" franchise, there are love triangles and sometimes even a pentagon, as Scott told the cameras. With mainly single people on the boat, there were bound to be some hookups — and things definitely got messy the second season. With Van Vliet vying for Sisson's attention while Jones was actively flirting with her — and Bileskalne — it was hard to keep up with who was going to end up with whom. It turned out no one formed a lasting relationship and during their short time together, it was clear that the former bosun and second stew were a hot mess.
Luke and Laura had one steamy hookup
Although Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne weren't each other's first choices, they turned their sights on each other when they didn't get the attention they wanted from their respective crushes. During a crew night out, the cast caught the two sharing a kiss, which shut down any chance Jones had with Margot Sisson, who deemed him a "f*** boy." Later, Bileskalne tracked Jones down in his room, claiming she was looking for her phone. The bosun and stew seemingly hooked up in the shower and the next day, Bileskalne joked to Jones, "I'm your girlfriend."
While Jones shut down any notion Bileskalne had of them now being a couple, she continued to stay loyal to him. As reported by People, after Jones shockingly tried to go into Sisson's bed naked without her consent, Captain Jason Chambers fired him. When he relayed the news to the crew, Bileskalne asked if they were allowed to say goodbye, to which Chambers firmly told her, "No." She later told Sisson that she was sad that Jones was gone and told the third stew, "Poor Luke. I should have just kept him happy. If he comes naked in my cabin, I'd be like, 'Hello! Yes!'" Along with Bileskalne's inappropriate comments to Sisson and her unwanted advances toward Adam Kodra, Chambers had no choice but to fire her as well. After the episode aired, the former stew publicly apologized only to backtrack and place the blame on Sisson.
Laura continued to defend Luke after their firing
Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne got a lot of heat for their behavior on "Below Deck Down Under" and continued to make not-so-good choices after getting fired by Captain Jason Chambers. Bileskalne initially issued an apology on Instagram (via Us Weekly) and wrote, "My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot to not been [sic] able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show."
However, she then wrote per Reality Tea, "I don't take s*** from who has not actually watched [the show]. Don't make up a preditor [sic] from someone who gave a HUG to a girl who willingly kissed 25 min ago. [Get] over yourself and your bs." Bileskalne continued, "And I will stay loyal to myself and my friend @lukebonesjones I never do or ever will stand up for what is wrong." As reported by Reality Blurb, the former yachtie blamed production for editing the events to make them look worse. "I understand that reality TV offers entertainment value, but it is essential to remember that it is not always an accurate representation of reality itself," she stated.