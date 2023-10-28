Below Deck Down Under: Luke And Laura's Relationship Explained

Although Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne weren't each other's first choices, they turned their sights on each other when they didn't get the attention they wanted from their respective crushes. During a crew night out, the cast caught the two sharing a kiss, which shut down any chance Jones had with Margot Sisson, who deemed him a "f*** boy." Later, Bileskalne tracked Jones down in his room, claiming she was looking for her phone. The bosun and stew seemingly hooked up in the shower and the next day, Bileskalne joked to Jones, "I'm your girlfriend."

While Jones shut down any notion Bileskalne had of them now being a couple, she continued to stay loyal to him. As reported by People, after Jones shockingly tried to go into Sisson's bed naked without her consent, Captain Jason Chambers fired him. When he relayed the news to the crew, Bileskalne asked if they were allowed to say goodbye, to which Chambers firmly told her, "No." She later told Sisson that she was sad that Jones was gone and told the third stew, "Poor Luke. I should have just kept him happy. If he comes naked in my cabin, I'd be like, 'Hello! Yes!'" Along with Bileskalne's inappropriate comments to Sisson and her unwanted advances toward Adam Kodra, Chambers had no choice but to fire her as well. After the episode aired, the former stew publicly apologized only to backtrack and place the blame on Sisson.