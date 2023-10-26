Justin Timberlake: A Look At The Pop Star's Incredible Transformation

The days of "Bye Bye Bye" bumping through our Sony Walkmans may be gone — but never forgotten. Instead, Justin Timberlake and the rest of the NSYNC gang top the early 2000s throwback playlists on Spotify, taking us back to the days when boy bands and head-to-toe-denim characterized the turn of the century. While we could sit and chat about all five members of the iconic musical group that was NSYNC, everyone knows that every boy band has its chosen leader. After all, what was One Direction without Harry Styles? In short, Timberlake was the face of NSYNC, and like many aspiring solo artists before him, he later ditched his bandmates to become one of the music industry's most successful solo artists.

The "SexyBack" singer was dubbed "America's Golden Boy," quickly becoming a pop sensation with ambition and drive to sustain his solo career for decades to come. While Timberlake's talented vocals made him a multi-Grammy-Award-winning artist, he's got quite a set of acting and comedy chops, as well, and his guest appearances on "Saturday Night Live" have led to several Emmys. Meanwhile, his personal life and relationships also took center stage. The pop star's romantic life has been the subject of tabloid fodder ever since his days of bleached curls and turtleneck sweaters (and his iconic matching denim outfit with Britney Spears, obviously). From crying a river to his married life with Jessica Biel, the "Summer Love" singer has come a long way from his days as a teenage heartthrob.

We're breaking down Justin Timberlake's incredible transformation.