What's The Real Meaning Of Cry Me A River By Justin Timberlake? Here's What We Think

The saying "cry me a river" got a whole new meaning when Justin Timberlake dropped one of the most famous songs of his career. In 2002, "Cry Me A River" was released on Timberlake's debut solo album, "Justified," and quickly became a hit. On the heels of his departure from *NSYNC and his breakup with Britney Spears, people were eager to hear Timberlake's new music, and "Cry Me A River" proves just that. According to Billboard Database, the track was the second single to be released off of his debut album, and in its first week, it hit No. 44 on the chart. While that may not seem high, it was just gaining momentum. Just a couple of weeks after its release, "Cry Me A River" hit No. 3 on the Billboard charts.

In 2023, two decades after its release, Timberlake discussed the song's impact and how he knew it would become a success. He told Beatclub, "[Wi]th 'Cry Me A River' it put a little bit of an edge to the mentality of what we [Timberlake and Timbaland] could accomplish. 'Cause it really has an energy to it." Even after all the years, "Cry Me a River" has remained a classic song that people will sing and stream to this day. While there has been a lot of speculation as to what the song is about, specifically his relationship with Spears, we're here to tell you the real meaning behind "Cry Me A River."