Who Is Mayim Bialik's Boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen?

Mayim Bialik has been in a relationship with Jonathan Cohen for some years, but she kept it largely away from the public eye until their love turned into a professional partnership. In January 2021, the "Jeopardy!" host and Cohen launched "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," a podcast that seeks to break the taboo around mental health through science. The couple is able to do that because Bialik is a real-life scientist with not only a B.S. but also a Ph.D. from UCLA. "I'm a neuroscientist, so I bring the science piece," she told Jewish News Syndicate in February 2021.

The inspiration for their podcast came amid the worldwide uptick in depression and anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "So many people didn't even know what to call it or what it was or what you could do about it. So we decided to start a podcast," the "Big Bang Theory" alum told Forbes. But the nature of their relationship pre-pandemic is still a bit of a mystery. It's still unclear when they started dating, for example. We know they met more than a decade ago at a kid's birthday party because they've said as much on the "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown" website.

But their romantic relationship didn't start until several years later, given that Bialik was in a relationship between 2013 and 2018 with someone whose identity remains unknown. While Bialik still mainly discusses Cohen in terms of their work, their podcast has given some insight into her shared life with Cohen.