Strange Things About Barack And Michelle Obama's Marriage

Barack and Michelle Obama are probably best known for being the 44th President and First Lady of the United States. But perhaps their greatest achievement is their successful, longstanding marriage to one another. As Michelle penned in a commemorative Instagram post on October 3, "31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey!" Meanwhile, Barack also took a moment to acknowledge the special date and brag about his "brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful" wife. "I'm lucky to call you mine," he gushed in his own post.

As happy as they are together, the lucky-in-love married couple has never been one to shy away from discussing the ups and downs of their longtime union. According to Michelle, they never want to project a misleading facade of a perfect marriage. "It's unfair to the institution of marriage, and it's unfair for young people who are trying to build something, to project this perfection that doesn't exist," she told The New York Times Magazine in 2009. And as it turns out, there are some pretty strange things about the Obamas' famous marriage...