Eileen Davidson's Rarely-Seen Son Jesse Is All Grown Up Now

When Eileen Davidson and Vincent Van Patten walked down the aisle back in April 2003, she became a stepmom to his two sons, Richard and Vincent Van Patten Jr. Then, just one month after saying "I do," the couple also went on to have the only child they share, a son, Jesse Van Patten. And, while the "Days of Our Lives" actors have tended to keep Jesse out of the limelight to some degree for much of his life, today, he's all grown up.

While Jesse wasn't raised in the spotlight, per se, his parents have certainly never hidden him from the public eye. In fact, over the years, they've shared several snippets of their lives with him and his half-brothers. That includes sweet throwback pictures posted to Instagram and an interview every so often. In 2018, Davidson joked in an interview with Closer that the older boys growing up had thrown Jesse for a bit of a loop. "Now that the boys have left, he's so sad: 'Mom, it's like crickets here,'" she told the outlet.

Several years since that interview, Jesse has hit adulthood himself. As he's revealed on Instagram, he's taken after both his mom and dad in a very sweet way.