Natalee Holloway's Brother Has A Clear Warning For Joran Van Der Sloot

The following article includes graphic descriptions of murder.

Natalee Holloway's brother Matt Holloway has issued a stern warning to Joran van der Sloot — who recently stood trial for attempting to extort his family about where to find her buried body.According to the New York Post, van der Sloot confessed to murdering Holloway, who was on a senior trip with her classmates in 2005. The assumed killer revealed that he killed Natalee after she refused to sleep with him. "I keep feeling her up either way ... she ends up kneeing me in the crotch," shared van der Sloot. He then kicked Natalee and struck her in the head with a cinder block. "I smash her head in with it completely," van der Sloot gruesomely revealed. Then he discarded her body in the ocean.

Unfortunately, it's unclear whether van der Sloot, who was found guilty in the extortion case, will ever serve time for Natalee's murder. Following van der Sloot's confession, Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, spoke with People and shared her feelings about van der Sloot's long-awaited confession. "Even though knowing the answer from such a brutal confession can just blister and burn your soul, I needed to know what happened," Beth revealed. Despite everything, the grieving mother feels a sense of victory since learning the truth. Beth isn't the only person in Natalee's family to speak out about van der Sloot's confession. Natalee's brother has also shared some harsh, yet deserving words for van der Sloot.