North West Is Growing Up So Fast

Growing up in the spotlight can't be easy. In fact, there are plenty of former child stars who met tragic fates to prove that being under constant public scrutiny and finding fame and fortune so young can be truly detrimental. Add to that two famous parents who can't seem to stay out of the news, and we imagine it becomes even harder. That's what Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's eldest child, North West, has arguably had to contend with.

From the moment she was born in June 2013, North has drawn great interest, and it's only been fueled by Kardashian's apparent decision to actively push her daughter into the spotlight. The youngster has had many unforgettable media moments already, and yet, we can't help but be a bit concerned about her future. Young Nori is growing up before our eyes — and she's growing up fast. Indeed, some fans and experts alike worry it's too fast. Before Kim K and Ye's mini me even hit double digits, she was already modeling, attending lavish parties, and sporting luxe fashions made for fashionistas at least twice her age.

Here's a closer look back at how quickly little North West is growing up.