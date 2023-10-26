Dorit And PK Kemsley Present 'United' Front Amid Separation Speculation

Dorit Kemsley's housewife status isn't going to change to ex-wife anytime soon. Despite what people may think, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and PK Kemsley's marriage is still going strong.

The couple has been at the center of breakup rumors for quite a while now and it hasn't helped that her "RHOBH" co-star Erika Jane has thrown her marriage under the bus. In October 2022, Jane shocked all of Bravo nation — and even Andy Cohen himself — when she revealed who she thought would be the next couple to split. Although she hesitated to answer, Jane tookcenter stage and revealed, "I don't want to answer this question because I feel bad, but... I think it's Dorit and PK." "RHOBH" fans nearly fell out of their seats when Jane answered the question. However, just months before Jane's shocking answer rumors began circulating that Dorit had an affair with Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, per Page Six.

Dorit and PK have had to face some serious hurdles in the past couple of years, but the worst was yet to come. In October 2023, InTouch reported that the pair had called it quits. According to the outlet, Dorit and PK had been separated for "about two months," and PK was said to be living in a hotel. The "RHOBH" star's husband was reportedly "heartbroken" over the breakup, but this was all rumors. Now, Dorit and PK are clearing the air on where they stand in their marriage amid all the speculation.