Celebs Who Can't Stand Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber is known for many things, like her glowy, dewy skin, her successful modeling career, and, of course — being the one to steal pop sensation Justin Bieber's heart. The Arizona native rose to fame at an early age thanks to her famous father, actor Stephen Baldwin. Her upbringing jumpstarted her career as a model, and she's served as the face of fashion empires like Tiffany & Co. and Jimmy Choo. But being born into a wealthy family with several A-list connections is something Hailey embraces, considering she was once seen sporting a controversial "Nepo Baby" crop top (via Vogue).
Like many celebrities, the model has dealt with her fair share of media scrutiny and internet backlash over the years. She even took to her Instagram Stories (per Teen Vogue) to reveal just how much online hate has affected her mental health. "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," she previously wrote. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile, to say the least." A lot of the criticism Bieber has received has come directly from other celebs. From those questioning her relationship with her husband to those taking jabs at her Rhode skincare line, Hailey has faced her fair share of battles in the spotlight. We're giving you the complete breakdown of all the celebrities who can't stand Hailey Bieber.
Manny Mua made fun of Hailey Bieber's makeup tutorials
Manny Mua gained notoriety for his uber-successful YouTube beauty vlogs in which he gave how-to makeup tutorials and product reviews. The self-proclaimed "boy beauty vlogger" boasts nearly 5 million followers on his channel and has become an important figure in the beauty world by challenging gender roles and championing the LGBTQ+ community. Mua caught the attention of many of his followers in 2022, however, and it wasn't for his expert makeup tips.
The vlogger threw some serious shade in a viral video in which he poked fun at Hailey Bieber's makeup vlogs. In his video, he dabbed on a few dots of concealer, lip liner, and some Rhode lip gloss for a very simple look. He captioned the video, "And guess what ... I'd do the same thing if I looked like Hailey," clearly nodding to the model's spotless skin that needs little to no correction in the first place. Users took to the comments section to applaud Mua for his tongue-in-cheek video, with one user writing: "She's a gorgeous [sic] but she is getting too much hype," and another sarcastically noted: "I think you were more generous with the concealer in my opinion."
Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers sued Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber found herself in hot water in 2022 when entrepreneurs Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the model. Khatau and Vickers are co-founders of the clothing brand Rhode, which was founded in 2014 and bears the same name as Bieber's skincare line. The business owners claim that she is causing marketplace confusion, stating in court documents (per People): "... The law on this is clear: you can't create this kind of brand confusion just because you want to use your name," They went on to add: "What Ms. Bieber is doing is harming a minority co-owned business that two women have painstakingly built into a growing, global brand."
The judge overseeing the lawsuit gave Bieber a small victory when a preliminary injunction to prohibit her from releasing "The Making of Rhode" was denied. Essentially, the model was able to drop Rhode promotional footage during the active lawsuit. Despite the win for Bieber, Khatau and Vickers remain steadfast in their fight to maintain their brand name. "We remain confident that we will win at trial," a spokesperson for the brand told E! News. "'Rhode' is our name and brand, we built it, and federal and state laws protect it. We ask Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we have spent the last nine years building." As of now, the confusion continues with the Rhode clothing brand being found on social media under the Instagram handle "@Shoprhode," and Bieber's skincare line found under "@Rhode."
Wendy Williams shaded Hailey Bieber's marriage to Justin
Wendy Williams had some harsh words for Hailey Bieber following her nuptials to Justin Bieber in 2018. On an episode of her talk show "The Wendy Williams Show," Williams criticized the model for getting married young and threw shade at the newlyweds for not signing a prenup. "There's no prenuptial agreement," she quipped. "He's worth 265 million dollars and she's worth two million dollars, but in the name of religion, I guess it's all good," she said, throwing a dig at the pair's Christian-based faith.
Williams then attacked the star's father for allowing her to marry the pop star (Hailey was 21 years and Justin was 24 years old at the time). "Shame on you, Stephen Baldwin, the father of Hailey Baldwin, for co-signing on your 21-year-old daughter getting married," she remarked.
It's safe to say the television personality didn't send a wedding gift to the happy couple. In another episode of her show (per Daily Mail), she took aim at Hailey again, claiming her husband only married her to find some semblance of direction in his life. "I think he's lost and is searching for some stability ... He's searching and looking, and he's trying to be a better person," she said. "... Listen, right after the honeymoon, he's doing drive-bys at Selena's ... I'm rooting for this kid. I don't think this marriage will work. It's not good for her; it's good for him until he runs into Selena," she continued.
Hailey Bieber's complicated history with Selena Gomez
Thanks to millions of "Beliebers" and "Seleners," the internet has pitted Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez against each other for years. It makes sense since Hailey and Justin were romantically involved when the "Sorry" singer was on a break from his long-time girlfriend, Selena Gomez. While Gomez and Justin briefly reconnected in 2018, their romance was short-lived as they ended things a few months later, and the singer rebounded with Hailey, whom he later wed.
The "Wizards of Waverly Place" star debuted her breakup track "Lose You To Love Me" shortly after her split with Justin, with deeply emotional lyrics about healing. In the song, she seemingly takes a shot at her ex-boyfriend's relationship with Hailey with the lyrics: "In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it."
Years after Hailey and Justin's nuptials, fans still can't seem to shake Gomez in this never-ending love triangle. Internet trolls caused a firestorm in 2023, claiming Hailey was taking shots at Gomez after Kylie Jenner uploaded a FaceTime call screenshot featuring her and the model in which they zoomed in on their eyebrows. Viewers assumed it was a dig at Gomez's TikTok video where she admitted to over-laminating her brows. Fans immediately dubbed Jenner and Hailey "mean girls," and it led to the model receiving death threats. The Rhode founder set the record straight, when she appeared on "The Circuit" (via Bloomberg) saying: "Time and time again I say there is no issue, and it's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man."
Hailey Bieber sued Dr. Daniel Barrett after he accused her of getting work done
Hailey Bieber is setting the record on whether or not she's had plastic surgery. The model retaliated when Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett, who posted a TikTok video featuring before-and-after photos of Bieber, claimed she had a nose job. "That doesn't happen from puberty or growing," Barrett suggested in the video in reference to Bieber's nose shape. The doctor also alleged that the skincare mogul had several other procedures, including skin tightening, jawline contouring, lip filler, and genioplasty. He even jokingly alluded to her husband, captioning the video with the singer's famous lyrics: "Is it too late now to say sorry."
As per TMZ, Bieber's legal team sent cease-and-desist letters to the plastic surgeon following the clip's release. According to Bieber's lawyer, Barrett "spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery." The model also accused Barrett of using her image to promote his surgical practice without permission, as well as slander and defamation. In response, Barrett told TMZ that "he doesn't believe his comments in the video are disparaging, and he finds it 'crazy' that the Biebers want to chase him down for something like this." He also added that he posted the video in order to educate the viewers on plastic surgery and that he stands by his comments. As of the time of writing, Barrett's video remains on TikTok.
Jeffree Star compared Hailey Bieber's skincare line to pest control
Not everybody is a fan of Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare line, to put it nicely. Makeup artist Jeffree Star gave his two cents on the model's line of beauty products in a TikTok video when he unboxed the product. He was less than pleased with Bieber's line, starting off by saying: "The packaging is so boring and then I open it up and girl — she literally looks like she wants to die," Star said, referencing a photo of the entrepreneur that comes in the product box. He continued to slam her by saying, "When you're privileged, and you use daddy's money, and you've never worked a day in your life, I guess this is what we're doing."
The vlogger went on to mention, "In this house, we are team Selena, and we are not bullying anyone," alluding to fans suggesting Bieber attacked Gomez's TikTok video. He ended the video by skipping out on reviewing the product and tossing the skincare line in the trash. On an episode of "Chicks In The Office," Jeffree made another dig at the star, asking, "Now have you tried Rhode Pest Control — I mean skincare?" We're pretty sure Bieber's PR team didn't see that reaction coming when they gifted the makeup artist a free box.
Jennifer Lopez unfollowed Hailey Bieber on Instagram
In the midst of the alleged beef between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, celebrities seemed to be taking sides on the matter. Bieber was either being a bully, or she was simply being framed by Seleners for cheeky social media videos that had nothing to do with the singer whatsoever.
Jennifer Lopez may have taken a stance when she unfollowed Bieber following the TikTok debacle. Lopez and Gomez have had a friendship over the years, with the "Let's Get Loud" singer teaming up with Gomez in 2021 to headline a Global Citizen fundraiser to raise money for COVID-19 vaccinations. Viewers quickly noticed J.Lo was among several stars to unfollow the Bieber, including Jenna Ortega and Zendaya.
While Bieber and Gomez insisted there was no truth to the beef, the model lost nearly a million Instagram followers in a few days after fans claimed she and Jenner were making fun of Gomez.
Miley Cyrus admitted to bullying Hailey Bieber
On an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke", in which Miley Cyrus joined Kendall Jenner and Bieber in the backseat, the model admitted to knowing the "Used To Be Young" singer since she was 11 years old, but the two weren't exactly the best of friends.
"I would be evil to her," Cyrus admitted. "She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and we would lock her out of the room." Bieber elaborated: "My older sister and her used to gang up on me," she added. The "Miss You So Much" singer poked fun at their childhood rivalry, saying, "I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger," adding, "Now you can always take like trolls and s***. Cause I was such a troll." Bieber agreed, confirming, "Miley was the biggest troll to me. She prepared me for this industry!"
While all might have been well in the backseat of Corden's ride, we're not exactly sure where these childhood frenemies stand today. Following the blow-up social media controversy surrounding Bieber and Gomez, Cyrus reportedly unfollowed the model shortly after.
Taylor Swift is not a huge fan of Hailey Bieber
Does Taylor Swift have "bad blood" with Hailey Bieber? While no one knows for sure, Bieber seems to be sick at the thought of the singer. In a resurfaced video, the model mimicked a gagging motion when the "Red" artist was mentioned during an episode of "Drop The Mic." In response, Selena Gomez commented on the video (via Glamour), "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."
While there's been no explicit mention by either Swift or Bieber that the two dislike each other, it's no secret that Swift and Gomez are besties. The "1989" artist praised her friend's track "Lose You To Love Me" (which has obvious mentions of Gomez's split with Bieber), admitting on "New Music With Zane Lowe" (per Entertainment Tonight) that "I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she's done so far."
"Swifties" were quick to pit Bieber and Swift against each other on social media, even comparing the stars' net worths. "Fun fact: @TaylorSwift13's cat 'Olivia Benson' can buy Hailey Bieber 4 times and still have $17 Million left," one user tweeted. While we can neither confirm or deny the alleged beef between the pair, we're pretty sure Bieber won't be in Swift's girl squad anytime soon.
Does Justin Bieber's mother prefer Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber?
While it may be a reach, fans seemed to think that Justin Bieber's mom is secretly siding with Selena Gomez amid the drama that started after fans accused Hailey of making fun of Gomez's eyebrows. Internet users quickly pointed out that Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, liked and unliked a tweet featuring a video of Gomez talking about leaving social media.
The "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer's social media exit came amid fans giving Hailey death threats over what was claimed to be a "made-up" feud (via Rolling Stone). Nonetheless, viewers were quick to throw shade at either Hailey or Gomez — depending on their preference — continuing to fan the flames of the controversy.
Mallette also may have made a reference to her daughter-in-law's involvement with Gomez, tweeting, "Hate is ugly. Don't be ugly." While we can't be sure as to what she means by that, some fans viewed it to be a dig at Hailey.