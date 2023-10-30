Celebs Who Can't Stand Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is known for many things, like her glowy, dewy skin, her successful modeling career, and, of course — being the one to steal pop sensation Justin Bieber's heart. The Arizona native rose to fame at an early age thanks to her famous father, actor Stephen Baldwin. Her upbringing jumpstarted her career as a model, and she's served as the face of fashion empires like Tiffany & Co. and Jimmy Choo. But being born into a wealthy family with several A-list connections is something Hailey embraces, considering she was once seen sporting a controversial "Nepo Baby" crop top (via Vogue).

Like many celebrities, the model has dealt with her fair share of media scrutiny and internet backlash over the years. She even took to her Instagram Stories (per Teen Vogue) to reveal just how much online hate has affected her mental health. "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," she previously wrote. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile, to say the least." A lot of the criticism Bieber has received has come directly from other celebs. From those questioning her relationship with her husband to those taking jabs at her Rhode skincare line, Hailey has faced her fair share of battles in the spotlight. We're giving you the complete breakdown of all the celebrities who can't stand Hailey Bieber.