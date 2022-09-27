Hailey Bieber Is In Hot Water Over Her Latest Beauty Trend

On TikTok, Hailey Bieber called her lipgloss look — featuring heavy, dark brown liner under sheer gloss — "brownie glazed lips." But in comments and stitches responding to the tutorial, other TikTokers called Bieber's look a white lady's rebrand of a makeup look Latina women have been wearing for decades.

"It doesn't hit the right way when you try to pass on a brown lip liner as your own idea and call it a 'brownie' lip liner when this has very obviously been created by women of color, considering how long women of color had to fight for brands to stop naming darker shades after food," said one TikToker in a video response, per Page Six. "Yeah, I'm so flattered that Hailey Bieber always gets inspired by my community, by the POC community, but it just irks me that because she's done it now, it's gonna become so trendy," stated another. In the comments, many Latina users noted that their "tias" actually invented this look, like one who wrote, "my mom, tia's and primas have been rocking that look since the 90's."

Bieber joins other white models and influencers who have been criticized for capitalizing on beauty trends started by women of color. Kylie Jenner, who enlarged the size of her lips with filler and then became a billionaire for her "lip kits" has been accused of "Blackfishing" more times than we can count — for example as outlined here in Teen Vogue.