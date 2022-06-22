Hailey Bieber Is In Legal Hot Water Over Her New Rhode Skincare Line

Hailey Bieber recently released her brand new skincare line, Rhode. With her focus on beauty, Bieber is hoping to help people with the money she earns from Rhode with the Rhode Futures Foundation. During an interview with People, Bieber said that she's "always dreamed of" starting her own line and that the journey to Rhode has been a long one. It wasn't until the pandemic, however, that she started focusing on the skincare line's concept and meeting with dermatologists to brainstorm products.

With her additional focus on philanthropy, Rhode's website statement reveals, "The Rhode Futures Foundation is investing in and supporting 1000 women and their families by 2023. We are partnering with three organizations that provide women, especially women of color, with the resources needed to direct their own futures: Accion Opportunity Fund, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and the LIFT Family Goal Fund." In addition, the site also notes that the organization supports "all women, including non-binary, trans, non-cis, and all women-identified persons."

Though Bieber's hard work was all coming to fruition, a recent lawsuit might change everything.