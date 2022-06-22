Hailey Bieber Is In Legal Hot Water Over Her New Rhode Skincare Line
Hailey Bieber recently released her brand new skincare line, Rhode. With her focus on beauty, Bieber is hoping to help people with the money she earns from Rhode with the Rhode Futures Foundation. During an interview with People, Bieber said that she's "always dreamed of" starting her own line and that the journey to Rhode has been a long one. It wasn't until the pandemic, however, that she started focusing on the skincare line's concept and meeting with dermatologists to brainstorm products.
With her additional focus on philanthropy, Rhode's website statement reveals, "The Rhode Futures Foundation is investing in and supporting 1000 women and their families by 2023. We are partnering with three organizations that provide women, especially women of color, with the resources needed to direct their own futures: Accion Opportunity Fund, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and the LIFT Family Goal Fund." In addition, the site also notes that the organization supports "all women, including non-binary, trans, non-cis, and all women-identified persons."
Though Bieber's hard work was all coming to fruition, a recent lawsuit might change everything.
Hailey Bieber is facing a lawsuit
Following the release of her new skincare line, Rhode, Hailey Bieber is in some legal hot water. According to E! News, Bieber was recently hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit from a company with the same name. The company's founders, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, explained that Bieber "previously sought to acquire the RHODE mark," but the two ultimately "refused." They claim Bieber's brand "will quickly swamp Rhode's market presence, confuse the marketplace and ultimately destroy the goodwill and reputation of the RHODE brand."
The founders released a statement on Instagram, "Today, we were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her new skin-care line that launched last week and that is using the brand 'rhode.' We didn't want to file this lawsuit, but we had to in order to protect our business." The statement continues, "We admire Hailey. She has worked hard and earned the ability to create her own skin-care line." Despite such, Khatau and Vickers stated that they "don't want to sue Hailey; we want to celebrate her. As fellow women entrepreneurs, we wish her every success."
Bieber just launched Rhode on June 15 and has been focused on promoting the brand over the past week. She even stopped by Jimmy Fallon and "Good Morning America" while on a press run in New York City. She has yet to publicly comment on the pending lawsuit.