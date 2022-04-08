The Sad Reason You Won't See Hailey Bieber On A Runway

Most fans know Hailey Baldwin Bieber for marrying one of the most famous singers in the world, Justin Bieber. But before the two tied the knot and made themselves one of the hottest young couples in Hollywood, Hailey made a name for herself in the modeling industry. Of course, it helps that her father is actor Stephen Baldwin and her cousin, Ireland Baldwin, also happens to be a model in the talented family. In fact, she says that changing her last name was a bit of a struggle. "I come from a great family with a history in this industry, and I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset, and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.'" she told Bustle in 2019.

But even with her famous family ties, Hailey has proven to be one of the industry's most popular and talked-about models. She's appeared on the cover of plenty of high-profile publications like Vogue Australia and Elle, just to name a few. According to Fashion Gone Rogue, she began her modeling career in 2014, signing with the prestigious Ford Modeling Agency.

With the upsides of modeling and fame come plenty of downsides, like crippling anxiety. "You just have to be honest that life sucks sometimes. It's hard," she once told Glamour. The model is now speaking up about another negative aspect of her career.