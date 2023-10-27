Kelly Osbourne's Extreme Transformation Has Us Doing A Double Take (Sharon, Is That You?)

She got it from her mama! Kelly Osbourne has stepped out on the town and has turned heads with how uncannily similar she looks to her mom, Sharon Osbourne.

Throughout the past couple of years, Kelly has gone through some big transformations. She has lost a significant amount of weight, which she has admitted has been too much. On "Vanderpump Rules" reality star Scheana Shay's podcast, "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," the former "The View" co-host shared how she felt she had to lose weight and more after she welcomed her baby in January 2023. She said, "I was like, "Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it, and then went a little too far." Losing weight drastically changed Kelly's appearance, but that's not the only way she has changed her looks over the years. Besides weight loss, Kelly has also admitted to changing some of her physical appearance, but probably not in the way that you think. No, the reality star didn't get plastic surgery but does confess that she has done Botox, per the Daily Mail.

From Botox to weight loss, no matter what transformation Kelly has gone through, one thing remained clear — it hasn't stopped Kelly from looking just like her mom. The TV personality's latest outing has sparked conversation with how similar Kelly looks to Sharon and had people doing a double take.