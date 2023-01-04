Sharon Osbourne Spills The Name Of Daughter Kelly's First Child

Sharon Osbourne might be in hot water with her daughter Kelly Osbourne. Unable to contain her excitement about Kelly's newborn son, the TV personality gushed on a January 3 episode of her U.K. chat show, "The Talk," that the baby has been named Sidney. "They're doing just so great... I'm so proud of her," Sharon said of Kelly and her boyfriend Sid Wilson (per Us Weekly). She lamented, however, that the couple "won't let a picture go out of him."

Although Kelly didn't call her mom out by name, she took to her Instagram Stories on January 4 to voice discontentment about others leaking her son's info. "I am not ready to share him with the world," the singer wrote in her Story (per Us). "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

As reported by the Daily Mail in November 2022, Kelly reportedly delivered Sidney early that month. In her first supposed public sighting since giving birth, Kelly was spotted shopping in Sherman Oaks, Calif., looking healthy and casual-chic in a camouflage jacket and black pants. Hitting up a baby store, Kelly reportedly emerged carrying a brand-new, silver baby bathtub.