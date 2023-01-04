Sharon Osbourne Spills The Name Of Daughter Kelly's First Child
Kelly Osbourne excitedly announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022, showcasing her sonogram in an Instagram selfie. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!" she wrote at the time.
She wasn't the only Osbourne over the moon about her family's latest addition. Father Ozzy Osbourne gushingly confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in July 2022 that Kelly was six months along, joking that the baby's first gift would be a microphone. As Kelly told E! News last October, her dad informed everyone of "the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to," adding that the "Crazy Train" singer does a "little song and this little dance" daily out of excitement. Given that Kelly was expecting a boy, she attributed some of Ozzy's joy to the fact that this would be his first grandson. "It's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," Kelly explained at the time. On "Talk TV UK" in May 2022, mom Sharon Osbourne, equally emotional over the news, shared that Ozzy was "the first one to cry" when they learned of Kelly's pregnancy.
Now that Kelly has reportedly delivered her son late last year (to little fanfare), Sharon recently let slip the newest Osbourne's name.
Kelly Osbourne might be peeved with Sharon Osbourne over TMI about her son
Sharon Osbourne might be in hot water with her daughter Kelly Osbourne. Unable to contain her excitement about Kelly's newborn son, the TV personality gushed on a January 3 episode of her U.K. chat show, "The Talk," that the baby has been named Sidney. "They're doing just so great... I'm so proud of her," Sharon said of Kelly and her boyfriend Sid Wilson (per Us Weekly). She lamented, however, that the couple "won't let a picture go out of him."
Although Kelly didn't call her mom out by name, she took to her Instagram Stories on January 4 to voice discontentment about others leaking her son's info. "I am not ready to share him with the world," the singer wrote in her Story (per Us). "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."
As reported by the Daily Mail in November 2022, Kelly reportedly delivered Sidney early that month. In her first supposed public sighting since giving birth, Kelly was spotted shopping in Sherman Oaks, Calif., looking healthy and casual-chic in a camouflage jacket and black pants. Hitting up a baby store, Kelly reportedly emerged carrying a brand-new, silver baby bathtub.