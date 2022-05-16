Sharon Osbourne Reveals How She And Ozzy Reacted To Kelly's Baby News

Sharon Osbourne places great value on family, mainly because she grew up in a dysfunctional household, she told The Guardian in 2012. When she started her own family with Ozzy Osbourne in 1983, Sharon wanted to create a different reality. "I hope my children have more structure and guidelines than I did," she said. "My childhood was chaotic and I basically had to bring myself up." While the Osbournes have amassed a hefty amount of controversies over the years, there's no denying they are close. And Sharon's very much at the center of the family dynamic.

Unsurprisingly, watching her family grow through her son, Jack Osbourne, has been one of the highlights of her life. When he made her a grandmother in April 2012, Sharon was in the delivery room to welcome Pearl Clementine. "It's just an amazing event in my life," she told her co-hosts on "The Talk" (via Digital Spy). Sharon's journey to grandmotherhood was just the beginning, as Jack and his then-fiancée Lisa Stelly welcomed two more daughters, Andy Rose, born in June 2015, and Minnie Theodora, born in February 2018.

Jack and Stelly broke up shortly after the birth of their third child, but his desire to expand his family didn't end there. Jack and fiancée Aree Gearhart are expecting a baby, they announced in March. Jack's, however, won't be the only grandchild Sharon and Ozzy welcome in the coming months. Kelly Osbourne announced she's also pregnant — and the grandparents' reaction was the sweetest.