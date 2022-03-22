Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne's Family Is About To Get Bigger
After a lifetime in the spotlight as the wife of legendary heavy metal musician Ozzy Osbourne, as well as making her mark in TV, Sharon Osbourne is settling into one of her most joyous roles: grandma. Sharon welcomed her first grandbaby in May 2012, when her and Ozzy's youngest child, Jack Osbourne, had Pearl Clementine with then-fiancée Lisa Stelly, People reported.
Sharon was in the delivery room when Pearl made her grand entrance, a moment the proud grandma will never forget. "You go through every emotion," she told co-hosts on "The Talk" (via Digital Spy). "You go through joy and you thank God that everybody is healthy and happy. You realize how lucky you are. It's like life has gone full cycle in our family." While enjoying Pearl to the fullest, Sharon was already thinking about future grandchildren. "I've got two more girls [Aimee and Kelly Osbourne] to marry off," she told People. "There will be more grandkids!"
Aimee and Kelly Osbourne don't have kids as of this writing, but their baby bro has kept the family growing. After suffering a heartbreaking second-trimester loss in 2013, Jack and Stelly welcomed a second daughter, Andy Rose, in June 2015, Hello! reported. The couple had a third daughter, Minnie Theodora, in February 2018, he shared on Instagram. Jack and Stelly separated months after adding Minnie to the brood and divorced the following year, Entertainment Tonight reported. But Jack found love again with Aree Gearhart — and they didn't wast much time starting a fam of their own.
Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart are expecting
Jack Osbourne and fashion designer Aree Gearhart will add another Osbourne into the world in the summer. "Baby #4 here we come!" Jack announced via Instagram on March 22. Gearhart also celebrated the big news on her own Instagram. "Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer," she captioned the post. Both Jack and Gearhart posted the same photo, which shows him in a chair next to a standing Gearhart in a subtly lit room as both cradle her bump.
Jack's sister, Kelly Osbourne, is also beaming with excitement about welcoming her fourth niece or nephew. "You're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who's now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!! Yes you're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that's why I love yooooooou....... Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!" Kelly wrote on Gearhart's post. Kelly's cryptic message didn't go unnoticed by social media users, who suggested Kelly might be pregnant herself and is happy the children will be close in age. Or it's possible she knows the baby's sex and is happy Jack will have his first boy.
Jack and Gearhart's baby news came less than three months after he popped the question to Gearhart in late December 2021. "My soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe," she captioned the Instagram post. Jack and Gearhart have been together for two years, according to People.