Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne's Family Is About To Get Bigger

After a lifetime in the spotlight as the wife of legendary heavy metal musician Ozzy Osbourne, as well as making her mark in TV, Sharon Osbourne is settling into one of her most joyous roles: grandma. Sharon welcomed her first grandbaby in May 2012, when her and Ozzy's youngest child, Jack Osbourne, had Pearl Clementine with then-fiancée Lisa Stelly, People reported.

Sharon was in the delivery room when Pearl made her grand entrance, a moment the proud grandma will never forget. "You go through every emotion," she told co-hosts on "The Talk" (via Digital Spy). "You go through joy and you thank God that everybody is healthy and happy. You realize how lucky you are. It's like life has gone full cycle in our family." While enjoying Pearl to the fullest, Sharon was already thinking about future grandchildren. "I've got two more girls [Aimee and Kelly Osbourne] to marry off," she told People. "There will be more grandkids!"

Aimee and Kelly Osbourne don't have kids as of this writing, but their baby bro has kept the family growing. After suffering a heartbreaking second-trimester loss in 2013, Jack and Stelly welcomed a second daughter, Andy Rose, in June 2015, Hello! reported. The couple had a third daughter, Minnie Theodora, in February 2018, he shared on Instagram. Jack and Stelly separated months after adding Minnie to the brood and divorced the following year, Entertainment Tonight reported. But Jack found love again with Aree Gearhart — and they didn't wast much time starting a fam of their own.