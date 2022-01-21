Kelly Osbourne Seemingly Reveals The Identity Of Her Latest Boyfriend

According to Daily Mail, Kelly Osbourne has made it no secret that she's happy and thriving in a new relationship again with none other than Slipknot's Sid Wilson. She shared a photo of the two of them together celebrating Wilson's 45th birthday on her Instagram Story. Kelly captioned her photo with a simple, "Happy birthday baby," and added another pic of Wilson giving her a kiss on the cheek.

And while Kelly has certainly had a colorful dating history in the past, she's not one to give up on love — or at least not yet, despite occasionally getting discouraged. Back in 2018 and soon after her parents Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary, Kelly said that she was worried that she's never going to have the kind of relationship that her parents have, despite their turbulent years together. She told Us Weekly, "It makes me believe I'll never find forever love, if I'm honest. It's not because of me by any means! I think that the world has changed and people are not as inclined to want to work things [out]."

Well, if that smile on Kelly's face with her new man says anything, it's that she's on her way to getting there.