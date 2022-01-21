Kelly Osbourne Seemingly Reveals The Identity Of Her Latest Boyfriend
Kelly Osbourne is a television personality, who fans would say has a penchant for dating men that are in the rock-and-roll lifestyle. That really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, seeing how her father is Ozzy Osbourne. One of her first high-profile relationships was with The Used's Bert McCracken back in 2002, which unfortunately didn't end too well for the young reality television star at the time. When asked about his relationship with Kelly back in 2004, McCracken told MTV rather sarcastically, "Who? Kelly? Kelly Clarkson? I haven't talked to her in a while. Last time I talked to her, she was 'American Idol'-in', though."
Kelly has had a string of relationships since then, with her most recent one with cinematographer Erik Bragg. However, they called it quits after just one year of dating, too, according to Us Weekly. She's also sparked rumors to have dated TikTok star Griffin Johnson. But now it seems like Kelly has moved on with a different love interest in her life, and it's someone that might be bringing her back to her roots, too. In fact, Kelly seemed to have confirmed her new relationship on social media.
Kelly Osbourne has a new man in her life
According to Daily Mail, Kelly Osbourne has made it no secret that she's happy and thriving in a new relationship again with none other than Slipknot's Sid Wilson. She shared a photo of the two of them together celebrating Wilson's 45th birthday on her Instagram Story. Kelly captioned her photo with a simple, "Happy birthday baby," and added another pic of Wilson giving her a kiss on the cheek.
And while Kelly has certainly had a colorful dating history in the past, she's not one to give up on love — or at least not yet, despite occasionally getting discouraged. Back in 2018 and soon after her parents Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary, Kelly said that she was worried that she's never going to have the kind of relationship that her parents have, despite their turbulent years together. She told Us Weekly, "It makes me believe I'll never find forever love, if I'm honest. It's not because of me by any means! I think that the world has changed and people are not as inclined to want to work things [out]."
Well, if that smile on Kelly's face with her new man says anything, it's that she's on her way to getting there.