Whatever Happened To Ruby Rose?

Ruby Rose has worn a lot of hats during the course of her career in show business. Starting out as a model in her native Australia, Rose — who was born Ruby Rose Langenheim in Melbourne — landed a gig as a video jockey on Australia's MTV. The openly gay television personality made a huge impression on viewers, and the popularity she experienced as a VJ led to more television work, including a news program, "The 7pm Project." She then became the host of a reality competition, "Ultimate School Musical," and then co-host of "Australia's Next Top Model."

In 2008, Rose shifted gears to launch herself as an actor. After landing a few small acting roles Down Under, she wrote, produced, and directed her own short film, "Break Free." "This is definitely an autobiographical piece," Rose told Pop Matters of the film, which depicts her transition from a feminine persona to an ultra-masculine one. "Break Free" proved to be something of a calling card that opened doors for her in Hollywood, beginning with a career-making role in a buzz-worthy Netflix hit.

Since then, she's starred in a TV superhero series, battled Keanu Reeves' John Wick and a prehistoric shark on the big screen, and stirred up more than her fair share of controversy — becoming a queer icon in the process.