What Taylor Swift's Song Slut Is Really About

Don't let the sexist slur and the exclamation point in Taylor Swift's song "Slut!" fool you; she doesn't go all Alanis Morissette by raising her voice, dropping a few curse words, and unleashing some righteous rage. But like the "You Oughta Know" singer, she does share her thoughts about being treated in a manner she finds unacceptable.

"Slut!" is one of the five songs "from the vault" Swift included on her album re-release, "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The others are "Now That We Don't Talk," "Say Don't Go," "Suburban Legends," and "Is It Over Now?" Of the additions, Swift wrote on Instagram, "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind." However, the track with the single-word title likely sparked the most curiosity among fans because it's so outrageous and loaded. The excitement was palpable on a Reddit thread titled "Obsessed with 'Slut!' and it isn't even out yet."

Ahead of the album's release, Swifties theorized that their idol would explore the slut-shaming she endured during the era when her relationships with male celebrities were many and brief. These fans were proved right, but there's more to the song than that; it also tells a love story.