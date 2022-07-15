Dave Coulier Finally Shares His Reaction To Alanis Morissette's Iconic Song About Him
Dave Coulier is opening up about his thoughts on an iconic breakup anthem that was recorded by singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. In 1995, Morissette released "You Oughta Know," which launched her fame and earned her two Grammys, per the Recording Academy. The song has become well-known for its raw expression of the aftermath of a failed romance, as Morissette sings the lyrics, "And I'm here to remind you / Of the mess you left when you went away / It's not fair to deny me / Of the cross I bear that you gave to me / You, you, you oughta know."
Since its release, fans wondered who the mystery man was that Morissette was singing about. Rumors have swirled for years that Coulier, who is an ex of Morissette's, inspired the song. In 2004, Morissette stated that she wouldn't reveal who the hit references while on "The Howard Stern Show." "People talk about who that song is about, and they will continue to, and I never confirm or affirm who it's about, and I never will," Morissette said.
In 2013, Coulier confirmed the song was a nod to his romance with Morissette, per HuffPost. The actor recently stated how he felt when he listened to the song for the very first time.
Dave Coulie realized he 'may have really hurt' Alanis Morissette
Dave Coulier is sharing the thoughts that came to mind when he first heard "You Oughta Know." The "Full House" star was recently a guest on Sirius XM's "Faction Talk," and he said that he first listened to the popular track on the radio while he was driving in Detroit. Initially, he didn't recognize the singer of the hit. Coulier then realized it was his ex, Alanis Morissette, singing about him once he heard the words referring to "familiar stuff."
After this, he bought the record the song was on, "Jagged Little Pill," and gave the song a further listen. "I started listening to it and I thought, 'Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.' And that was my first thought," Coulier said. Although "You Oughta Know" is an angry breakup song, Morissette and Coulier have since been on good terms. "Years later we reconnected, and [Morissette] couldn't have been sweeter," Coulier added.
In a 2014 interview for the Tutu Global Forgiveness Challenge, Morissette detailed how she'd moved on from emotions of the past, saying, "Regardless of how many nights I would sing 'You Oughta Know' over and over again on stage ... the real healing came from actual relationships and communication, and my taking responsibility for my side of the streets." Nearly 30 years after "You Oughta Know" was released, it's nice to see that both parties are in a good place!