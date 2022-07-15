Dave Coulier Finally Shares His Reaction To Alanis Morissette's Iconic Song About Him

Dave Coulier is opening up about his thoughts on an iconic breakup anthem that was recorded by singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. In 1995, Morissette released "You Oughta Know," which launched her fame and earned her two Grammys, per the Recording Academy. The song has become well-known for its raw expression of the aftermath of a failed romance, as Morissette sings the lyrics, "And I'm here to remind you / Of the mess you left when you went away / It's not fair to deny me / Of the cross I bear that you gave to me / You, you, you oughta know."

Since its release, fans wondered who the mystery man was that Morissette was singing about. Rumors have swirled for years that Coulier, who is an ex of Morissette's, inspired the song. In 2004, Morissette stated that she wouldn't reveal who the hit references while on "The Howard Stern Show." "People talk about who that song is about, and they will continue to, and I never confirm or affirm who it's about, and I never will," Morissette said.

In 2013, Coulier confirmed the song was a nod to his romance with Morissette, per HuffPost. The actor recently stated how he felt when he listened to the song for the very first time.