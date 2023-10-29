The Scandalous Love Life Of Monica Bellucci's Ex-Husband Vincent Cassel

Prior to marrying Monica Bellucci in 1999, Vincent Cassel had trouble settling down in a relationship. "I was an active young man, jumping from one girl to the next, but never with anyone for more than three or four months," he told The Guardian in 2009. "Monica was my first real love." Unfortunately, that romance came to an end as he and Bellucci filed for divorce in 2013. In the years that followed their split, Cassel made headlines for dating a much younger woman.

In 2016, Cassel was romantically linked to model Tina Kunakey. The romance made headlines as there was a 30-year age gap between the "Black Swan" actor and his rumored new girlfriend. Later, the two were officially dating and Kunakey opened up about their first meeting. "It was a magical moment — we were in the same place at the same time," she told Paris Match in late 2016. However, Kunakey was unfamiliar with her boyfriend's work when they first crossed paths. "Prior to our acquaintance, I did not hear anything about Vincent Cassel and did not know who he was until we were surrounded by paparazzi," she added.

The following year, Kunakey spoke about the backlash she received for dating a famous actor and how it came with the territory of being in the public eye. "I'm only 19 years old but I already understood some things," the model told Vogue Italy in 2017. The couple went on to make headlines again when they tied the knot.