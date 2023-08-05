Celebs Who Surprised Us By Divorcing After We All Thought They'd Made It

Celebrity relationships are not known for their longevity, but there are stars who have managed to make their partnerships work for 10, 20, even 40 or more years. Many, but not all (shoutout to you, Goldie and Kurt!) of these couples are married, and together they prove that a long marriage is possible in Hollywood as long as it is between the right people and given the proper nourishment. There is no key point in a marriage when a couple "makes it," but there is a feeling that fans get when a couple has been together a while and appears to be thriving. Even though we never know what happens behind closed doors, certain couples just feel like they are meant to be — like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, or Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Occasionally, a couple that we assumed to be on solid footing calls it quits, shocking and devastating fans in the process. A 2023 Refinery29 article suggests that we react so strongly to celebrity breakups because fans look to these couples as stable examples of love (#relationshipgoals) and feel connected to the unit as a whole as much as the individuals within the unit. It is also not uncommon for fans to develop parasocial relationships with celebrities — one-way relationships that very much mimic the feelings of friendship — which would explain why we feel bad when our favorite celebs split. Here are 20 celebrity couples who truly surprised us by divorcing when we thought they were endgame.