The One Celebrity Divorce That Left Fans Completely Stunned
When it comes to celebrity relationships, oftentimes it seems like the courtship lasts longer than the marriage. As many fans can recall, Kim Kardashian's second marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries only lasted 72 days, according to Brides, while Pamela Anderson's union with Kid Rock lasted a little longer at a full 122 days. But as far as the couple having the shortest celebrity marriage on record, that title would have to belong to Britney Spears and Jason Alexander, who were wed for no more than 55 hours.
However, on the flip side, there have been quite a few successful marriages in Hollywood that have gone the distance. For example, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been going strong for more than a decade, per Elle, along with Beyonce and Jay-Z, who secretly married in 2008. Jamie Lee Curtis has been married to Christopher Guest since 1984. In an interview with The New Yorker, Curtis recalled how she saw him in an issue of Rolling Stone and knew right away that she would marry him. Upon meeting him, she told a friend, "Oh, I'm mortified. Here's my number. I think he's cute. I'm single."
While not every love story is the same, many Nicki Swift readers have been left stunned by these celebrity divorces of late — especially one that no one saw coming.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world with their divorce
According to a Nicki Swift poll, over 35% of respondents admitted that they were left stunned by Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's divorce. Momoa and Bonet were together for 17 years and married for 5 before they decided to pull the plug on their marriage. Sources close to the situation told People that the former couple "were amazing for years, until they no longer were," while also adding, "They have grown apart because of different focuses."
Another 31% said that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's divorce left them scratching their heads, while 19% said Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce didn't make much sense to them, either. Only 13% said John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler's divorce had them wondering what went wrong, too. While everyone has their reasons for breaking up, making up, and trying to clear things up when it comes to their relationships, it sounds like Jamie Lee Curtis could give a master class on how to make celebrity marriages in the public eye work. The enrollment in her class would be full, for sure.