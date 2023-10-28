What Taylor Swift's Now That We Don't Talk Is Really About

Taylor Swift is renowned for laying her heart bare — and allegedly dissing her ex-boyfriends — in her songs. So, it's no surprise that Swifties pour over any new tracks that drop in the hope of gleaning insight into their idol's world. On Friday, Swift released "1989 (Taylor's Version)," and one of the vault tracks, "Now That We Don't Talk," has sent her fans into speculation overdrive as they attempt to guess who the song's subject is.

The list of potentials is narrowed by the fact that Swift always sticks to what she knows best: her past relationships. Swift's dating history has proved to be a rich source of musical inspiration, with John Mayer, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, and Cory Monteith among the alleged exes who are forever immortalized in her tracks.

Swift's now rumored to be dating Travis Kelce, but it's a given that her previous relationships play a starring role in the vault tracks on "1989 (Taylor's Version)." We're diving into "Now That We Don't Talk" to unravel one of the mysteries of who it's about.