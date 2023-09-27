Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship
If Swifties didn't know who Travis Kelce was, they sure do now. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was a star in his own right but after being linked to Taylor Swift, the worlds of pop music and American football collided in the biggest way. Although their relationship hasn't been confirmed by the two, they were spotted together after the Chiefs-Bears game on September 24. Kelce and Swift did not try to hide that they left together, seemingly confirming that they were dating. As reported by TMZ, the two left the stadium and rode off in Kelce's convertible to have dinner with friends and family.
"Talk about being at the right place at the right time!" a fan tweeted, sharing a video of Swift and Kelce walking side-by-side. Another fan shared a video of the new couple in the getaway car and wrote, "Ok, now this too cute and adorable. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce driving away together after the Chiefs game." While Swift and football fans are hyped about their burgeoning romance, there are some weird things that are being brushed under the rug.
Travis Kelce seemed to be a Swiftie before dating her
There probably isn't anyone in the world who doesn't know who Taylor Swift is, but Travis Kelce appears to have been a superfan prior to wooing her. The football player originally created a buzz when he spoke about wanting to meet Swift before her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings," he stated on his podcast, "New Heights." He continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." However, he shared that she declined to meet him and "took it personal."
Kelce then revealed that he extended an invitation to Swift to one of his football games. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Kansas City Chiefs player shared, "I threw the ball in her court, you know. I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'" Swift obviously accepted the invite, but was it a simple crush or a calculated move on his part to date one of the world's biggest pop stars? Whatever the case may be, Kelce's wildest dreams just came true.
Taylor Swift already met his family
Meeting someone's parents is a huge step in a relationship but for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, they treated it like NBD. On September 24, it was Bring Your Pop Star To Work Day for Travis, as Swift was seen cheering him on in the family suite during the Chiefs vs. Bears game, per ESPN. Also in attendance was Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, with whom Swift was laughing and chatting.
If the rumors are true, then Swift and Travis have been dating for just weeks before the big parent introduction. According to TMZ, a source revealed that the football game was the first time the "Blank Space" singer met Donna and Travis' dad, Ed Kelce. The insider revealed that Swift and Travis hung out with friends and family after the game and showed signs of affection toward each other. Another source told People that Swift and Travis are just getting to know each other and shared, "They're having fun ... They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure." For casual dating, it seems a bit strange to introduce your new fling to your parents — even if she is Taylor Swift.
Travis Kelce has a lot to gain by dating Taylor Swift
Let's face it, everyone knows who Taylor Swift is but for non-football fans, Travis Kelce was probably Googled after he was connected to the "Karma" singer. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons acknowledged Travis' rise to fame on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My brothers!! One women [sic] can change your life!!! Start shooting!!" he wrote. As reported by Forbes, Travis' merchandise sales shot up 400% after Swift was spotted at the game. "I think people are absolutely looking at Travis Kelce in a different light. His overall brand image has become a lot brighter just given the fact that you now have all of these Taylor Swift fans, millions who now know who he is, who may not have known him before," brand consultant Eunice Shin stated.
It doesn't seem as if Travis minds the extra attention. While Swift had kept her relationship with her ex Joe Alwyn private, the football player has mentioned his potential new GF several times in the media. On his podcast "New Heights," he joked about his "personal life that's not so personal" with his brother Jason Kelce. "I did this to myself, Jason. I know this," he stated. When Jason asked how he felt being put on the map by Swift, Travis simply laughed.
Taylor Swift just came out of a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift has had many relationships in the public eye, but her romance with Joe Alwyn was the longest to date. The two were first reported to be together in 2017 and have famously kept their dating life out of the spotlight. Swift, however, declared her love for him in several of her songs (according to Swifties), with "Gorgeous" and "Lover" supposedly being about the English actor. While they didn't talk about their relationship, Swift and Alwyn supported each other at important events and the "Bejeweled" singer even skipped the 2019 Grammys to be with her beau at the BAFTA Awards.
After almost seven years together, ET reported that Swift and Alwyn had broken up a few weeks ahead of April. A source revealed that their "relationship had just run its course." Another insider revealed to People, "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together." Although it's been over 5 months since their breakup, Swift and Alwyn seemed like a forever thing, while her new fling with Kelce may just be a fleeting romance. Only time will tell!
Travis Kelce's ex warned he's unfaithful
Travis Kelce is no stranger to dating in the spotlight and met his now ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry on his reality show "Catching Kelce." As reported by the Daily Mail, the two dated for a few months in 2016 before breaking up, allegedly due to him cheating on her. Following rumors of Taylor Swift and Kelce dating, Benberry stated, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!" She implied that the NFL player was "just using her" and added, "[Like] the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."
According to Kelce's camp, the two only dated for a month but had to keep up appearances due to contractual reasons, per TMZ. The source stated that Kelce never cheated and that Benberry is a "poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame." There's another saying that goes, "Where there's smoke there's fire," but only Benberry and Kelce know what truly transpired between them.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't each other's type, according to past relationships
While it's not unusual for a pro-football star to date someone famous, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's pairing is a bit odd, as they don't typically go for the other's type. After Kelce and Maya Benberry broke up, he was in a long-term relationship with Kayla Nicole. The two broke up in 2022 and Kelce was then reportedly dating another dark-haired beauty, "Access Hollywood" reporter Zuri Hall.
Swift, on her part, has mainly dated actors and musicians, with the exception of Conor Kennedy. Kelce is the first athlete she has publicly been linked to. With Swift resuming her Eras Tour in October and football season in full throttle, it'll be difficult to maintain a relationship. According to rumors, Kelce was cheap while they were dating, per Barstool Reports. "In the beginning, he tried to make Kayla 'prove' that she wasn't with him for the money ... so she had to pay half of everything," a source shared. While Swift can certainly afford lavish dinners and vacations, something tells us she wouldn't be pleased with a non-chivalrous suitor. As for if this budding romance is a real thing, many fans are sure to tune in for the next Kansas City Chiefs game on October 1 to see if a certain blonde singer will be cheering in the suite.