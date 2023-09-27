Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship

There probably isn't anyone in the world who doesn't know who Taylor Swift is, but Travis Kelce appears to have been a superfan prior to wooing her. The football player originally created a buzz when he spoke about wanting to meet Swift before her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings," he stated on his podcast, "New Heights." He continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." However, he shared that she declined to meet him and "took it personal."

Kelce then revealed that he extended an invitation to Swift to one of his football games. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Kansas City Chiefs player shared, "I threw the ball in her court, you know. I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'" Swift obviously accepted the invite, but was it a simple crush or a calculated move on his part to date one of the world's biggest pop stars? Whatever the case may be, Kelce's wildest dreams just came true.